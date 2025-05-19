Army Secretary highlights Redstone Arsenal as "gem" driving transformation

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll visited Redstone Arsenal for the first time, May 19.



During his trip, he met with leaders and experts from Army Materiel Command, Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, Program Executive Office Aviation and PEO Missiles and Space. After the engagements, Driscoll said he was impressed by Redstone Arsenal’s missions and its talented workforce.



“What is occurring here is incredible,” Driscoll said. “The size and scale of it is unbelievable. I think most Americans should know about this place, because it is a gem.”



At AMC, Driscoll learned how the command is embracing data analytics and artificial intelligence, leading to a more agile and responsive organization. As an example, AMC leaders demonstrated a new platform that establishes end-to-end supply chain visibility across multiple data systems and sources which will enable interoperability, improved planning and better decision making.



“We're incredibly proud of all the advances we've made, but there's still a long ways to go,” said Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, AMC deputy commanding general and acting commander. “This is the place to do it. Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama, the greater Tennessee Valley is the place to do that.”



Driscoll’s visit comes as the Army is implementing the Army Transformation Initiative, a sweeping effort to ensure the force remains ready, lethal and adaptive amid emerging threats. Driscoll described the initiative as “one of the biggest generational changes for the Army in a very long time” that is pulling from lessons learned in Ukraine and across the world.



“One of the biggest things we're learning is logistics matters,” Driscoll said. “We're going to have contested logistics in whatever we do, and a lot of the innovation in that space is happening right here.”



The ATI is also enabling faster fielding of next-generation systems that reduce risk and increase lethality. Driscoll visited RCCTO, which is helping the Army experiment, evolve and deliver technologies in real time to address both urgent and emerging threats, while supporting acquisition reform efforts. RCCTO executes rapid prototyping and initial equipping of strategically important capabilities to meet commanders’ warfighting needs, consistent with the Army’s modernization priorities.



“I can tell you, I'm even more optimistic after learning about it,” Driscoll said. “I think that a lot of the things that they're touching today will start to hit the warfighter in six to 12 months, and a lot of that's happening right here in Alabama.”



Driscoll said the ATI will be a renaissance for small and medium businesses, and some of the larger ones in the country, that unlocks innovations. He said the Army is working to empower industry to bring its innovative spirit to the warfighter.



“Where can we innovate? How can we start to flex that muscle of partnership to see how we can make Soldiers’ lives better,” Driscoll said. “After being here, this makes for a very natural place to experiment.”

