Missouri Air National Guard civil engineers deploy to Alaska for training in unique environment

Photo By Senior Airman Kelly Ferguson | Members of the 131st Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) pose for a group photo during a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kelly Ferguson | Members of the 131st Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) pose for a group photo during a deployment for training in Seward, Alaska, May 1, 2025. 131st CES Airmen deployed to Alaska as part of an ongoing partnership with the Seward Military Resort, which allows military units to train while updating structures and infrastructure on location. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kelly C. Ferguson) see less | View Image Page

Members of the 131st Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) traveled to Seward, Alaska to receive specialized training and assist with facility upgrades at the Seward Military Resort during a deployment for training (DFT) from April 22 to May 5, 2025.



Seward Military Resort is a morale, welfare and recreation facility serving members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. This partnership allows Air National Guard (ANG) units to train while updating buildings and infrastructure, all while surrounded by pristine views of the Kenai Mountains.



The purpose of this DFT is to provide significant updates to the resort that will help to preserve and modernize several of the scenic location's amenities.



“The Air Guard reached out to us and said, ‘If you provide the materials, we’ll provide the labor and we can get the training,’” explained Jewel Williams, general manager of the Seward Military Resort. “It’s really a win-win situation. After the first rotation this year we saved $167,000 in labor, by the time we get to the sixth we will have saved close to $1 million dollars in labor and for us, that’s huge.”



The 131st CES arrived on location as a second wave of several ANG units from across the United States. Their work included structural, electrical, plumbing and aesthetic improvements to a facility known as The Boat House. This building is being refitted for use as a recreational lodging rental. Heating, cooling, and air conditioning specialists in the squadron also utilized their skills to install new freezer units for the resort.



“Without us, they really wouldn’t have the ability to upgrade these facilities,” said Senior Master Sgt. Salvo Parenti, 131st CES noncommissioned officer in charge. “They could afford the materials, but it’s really the outstanding labor costs that would hold them back in upgrading and remodeling their facilities.”



Thanks to the hard work of the 131st CES, resort staff anticipate that military members and their families will be able to enjoy this striking location for many years to come.



“I am so thankful for all of the people that have come and helped to keep this resort a place where our service men, women and their families can come relax and enjoy their time together in a place that’s beautiful,” said Williams. “This place is 30 years old. Usually after that much time things start to look run down. For you all to help us keep it looking brand new, I can’t thank you enough.”