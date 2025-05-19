301st HHD sharpens core soldiering skills during annual training at VTS–Milan

Photo By Sgt. Jeremy Brooks | U.S. Army National Guard Training Officer Capt. William Fosmire acknowledges support...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jeremy Brooks | U.S. Army National Guard Training Officer Capt. William Fosmire acknowledges support staff for their work during recent training across the 301st Troop Command’s area of operations at Volunteer Training Site–Milan, May 19, 2025. 30th Troop Command Brigade Commander Col. Bryon Olsen and Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Bailey visited the site during the 301st Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment’s annual training event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jeremy Brooks) see less | View Image Page

MILAN, Tenn. — Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 301st Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, part of the 301st Troop Command Battalion, conducted annual training at Volunteer Training Site – Milan, May 9–23.



The two-week training emphasized fundamental Soldier skills and focused on increasing unit readiness following recent structural changes within the battalion.



“The goal was to return to the basics of warrior tasks and battle drills,” said 1st Sgt. Aaron Canfield, the senior enlisted leader for the 301st HHD. “We emphasized functional readiness, marksmanship, and other level-one tasks all Soldiers should be proficient in.”



The first week featured a 40-hour Combat Lifesaver course led by Sgt. Aaron Brooks, medical readiness noncommissioned officer with the 301st Troop Command. Soldiers from both the 301st HHD and the 194th Headquarters and Headquarters Company were trained in Level 2 Tactical Combat Casualty Care. The training focused on life-saving interventions for massive bleeding, airway and respiratory trauma, head injuries, and hypothermia—conditions commonly encountered on the battlefield.



Following the medical lanes, Soldiers completed a record Army Combat Fitness Test to assess individual physical readiness.



During the second week, training shifted to convoy operations, with an emphasis on radio communications and casualty response while on the move. Soldiers such as Spc. Kesean Williams and Spc. Shay Humphrey operated through multiple scenario-based lanes, which included simulated small-arms fire, indirect fire, and improvised explosive device threats.



Col. Bryon Olsen, commander of the 30th Troop Command, observed one of the culminating exercises, which integrated medical and convoy operations. Soldiers executed proper radio procedures, responded to simulated indirect fire, and rendered aid to instructors acting as casualties.



Capt. William Fosmire, battalion training officer, said the exercise met its objective of reinforcing basic Soldier skills and highlighted the adaptability of the unit.



“Our Soldiers were eager to learn, open to correction, and committed to getting better every day,” said Fosmire. “They exceeded our expectations.”



The unit returned to Nashville on May 22.



-30-