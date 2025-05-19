NCNG Families Hold Remembrance for Fallen Loved Ones

Photo By Staff Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly | Surviving family members of fallen North Carolina National Guardsman Sgt. Lance O....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly | Surviving family members of fallen North Carolina National Guardsman Sgt. Lance O. Eakes pose for a photo during the annual NCNG Survivors Outreach Fund in Greensboro, N.C., May 16th, 2025. Eakes, assigned to the NCNG 1132nd Military Police Company, was killed in action on April 18th, 2008 in Baghdad Iraq when an IED struck his vehicle during Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly). see less | View Image Page

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Family members of fallen North Carolina National Guardsmen joined together during the annual NCNG Survivors Outreach Fund in Greensboro, N.C., May 16th-18th, 2025.



Since 2008, this dedicated organization has assisted families with continued support and resources in remembrance of their loved one’s sacrifice.



Each family in attendance represented a heroic Guardsman who gave their life for an enduring cause.



“Everyone here has a story,” said retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ken Beard, the NCNG Survivors Outreach Fund chairman.



Sitting at a round table was a family indulging in a meal and lively conversation. The family wore matching bright red t-shirts with a smiling Soldier on the back.



When inquired about the shirts, Tammy Eakes’ eyes lit up and a smile spread across her face as she shared fond memories of her fallen son, Lance.



Sgt. Lance O. Eakes assigned to the NCNG 1132nd Military Police Company was killed in action on April 18th, 2008 in Baghdad Iraq when an Improvised Explosive Device struck his vehicle during Operation Iraqi Freedom.



“He felt God was calling him to serve,” Tammy said. “Being the only child, those were the only brothers and sisters he really had.”



This year marked 17 years since his passing. In honor of Lance, Tammy asked those who knew him to post a song in remembrance of him being an avid rock and roll enthusiast. In response, a wave of music flooded her feed to include some of his favorites from Journey, The Beatles, and Bad Company.



Tammy reminisced on his kind heart, friendly demeanor, and unwavering bravery. Whether it was helping out a stranger or taking up the responsibility as gunner, Lance embodied what it meant to serve while in and out of uniform.



“I’m very proud of him,” Tammy said.



After Lance had been laid to rest, Tammy found support and camaraderie amongst those who truly understood the weighing loss.



If Tammy found herself needing to talk with someone at two A.M., she knew she could pick up the phone and someone would be on the other end of the line.



“We all still keep in touch,” Tammy said. “We’re just family now.”



Through the Survivors Outreach Fund, Tammy has been able to keep Lance’s memory alive and ensure the Eakes family are never left behind.



“Because of this organization, it will ensure your loved ones are never forgotten,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Gorham.