NC Guard Hosts Ambassador of Botswana Press Conference

Photo By Sgt. Wesley Riley | The North Carolina National Guard hosts the Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana to the United States during a press conference and media availability at Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 22, 2025. His Excellency Mpho Churchill O. Mophuting took questions from the press on the National Guard State Partnership Program covering coordination between North Carolina and his country in education, medicine, research, development and technology, agriculture, and disaster management.

The North Carolina National Guard hosted the Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana to the United States’ press conference at Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 22, 2025.



His Excellency Mpho Churchill O. Mophuting took questions on the National Guard State Partnership Program, a program begun by the National Guard that conducts military-to-military engagements and whole-of-society relationships, including civil government, economic, and social spheres.



“I have seen it grow beyond military to military cooperation and bring other entities into the program,” Mophuting said.



Mophuting brought his blend of military experience as a career officer in the Botswana Defense Force and his new role as ambassador to the United States.



“I came first wearing the uniform and am on a fact-finding mission to look for the areas we can partner with North Carolina and bring the North Carolina (state government) Leadership to Botswana someday,” Mophuting said.



Questions covered coordination between North Carolina and his country in education, medicine, research, development and technology, agriculture, and disaster management.



“We have (the SPP) knowledge and experience, and are looking for a partner in development, and working together, we believe in transforming the economy and building strategic partnerships,” Mophuting said.



The North Carolina National Guard and the Republic of Botswana have worked together since they were paired under the National Guard's State Partnership Program in 2008. This partnership is focused on military training, disaster preparedness, peacekeeping, and professional development.



“North Carolina and Botswana have a lot of similarities and can partner with mutual benefits, exchange notes, and we can learn from each other,” Mophuting said



Ambassador Mophuting's visit earlier included meetings with North Carolina Governor Josh Stein, North Carolina Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe Jr., NCNG leadership, and members from Visit NC, primarily focusing on expanding the partnership beyond defense.



“You are more than welcome to do business and invest in Botswana, we will try everything possible to make it as attractive as possible,” Mophuting said.



Video of the press conference https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xzjqb0BMFKE