Nordhaus to Senate: “National Guard delivers incredible value to America”

WASHINGTON (05/22/2025)—Appearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense Thursday, the National Guard Bureau’s senior leader emphasized the Guard’s value to America.



Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, the 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau, joined reserve component senior leaders to provide an update during the review of the president’s fiscal year 2026 budget request for the National Guard and reserve forces.



“The National Guard is combat ready, cost-effective, experienced and serves a dual-role—both state and federal—like no other force,” Nordhaus said. “As the primary combat reserve of the Army and the Air Force, the National Guard delivers unparalleled operational capacity with strategic depth.”



The National Guard comprises 433,000 members in the 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia. That represents 20% of the entire U.S. military at four percent of the defense budget. As a warfighting force, the National Guard provides 30% of the Army’s and 40% of the Air Force’s operational forces.



While most Guardsmen serve part-time, there are about 34,000 Guardsmen globally engaged today: serving in every geographic combatant command and supporting homeland defense and security missions.



“Our mission triad of warfight, homeland and partnerships, aligns perfectly with the president’s vision of peace through strength and the secretary of defense’s priorities to restore the warrior ethos, rebuild the military and reestablish deterrence,” Nordhaus told subcommittee members.



“We are building elite units with combat power to deter our adversaries and when called upon, win our nation’s wars,” he said.



On April 13, 2024, during Operation True Promise, the D.C. Air National Guard’s 121st Fighter Squadron launched six F-16s to defend Israel, successfully neutralizing enemy drones and cruise missiles. Simultaneously, the Tennessee National Guard’s 134th Air Refueling Wing provided critical in-ﬂight fueling to U.S. and coalition ﬁghters, ensuring extended patrols, successful intercepts and deterrence of further aggression, saving countless lives.



The operation was so successful that 11 Air Guardsmen were awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.



To remain interoperable, deployable and integrated with the Joint Force, Nordhaus said the National Guard must recapitalize concurrently with the Army and the Air Force to modernize equipment.



“We’re working arm-in-arm, shoulder-to-shoulder with the services to modernize our force for the future under a changing character of warfare,” he said.



Nordhaus outlined his top legislative priorities to the subcommittee: championing duty-status reform, modernizing the military technician program and improving medical access to build readiness.



“Our military technicians are the full-time lifeblood of our force,” he said. “Whether on a flight line or in our facilities, they ensure our warfighters are ready.”



In the homeland, the Air National Guard operates 15 of 16 aerospace alert sites and maintains four air defense sectors to defend the skies over America 24/7/365. Recently, the Air Force established the 179th Cyberspace Wing, and Ohio Guard unit based in Mansfield, Ohio, as the service’s first cyber-enabled air superiority wing.



Army Guard units in Alaska, California and Colorado operate the nation’s only system to defeat ICBM attacks. The South Carolina Guard’s 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command defends the National Capital Region.



Nordhaus highlighted the National Guard’s decades of experience of in space-based missions, like space warning and control. The Guard provides 60% of the Space Force’s offensive space electronic warfare deployable capabilities.



“Looking into the future, I’m excited for the National Guard,” Nordhaus said. “We are perfectly postured to support the Golden Dome initiative, leveraging our expertise in missile defense and strategic missile warning.”



There are currently 6,000 Guardsmen helping to seal and secure the Southern Border. Additionally, National Guard counterdrug programs disrupted $13 billion in illegal narcotic trafficking in 2024.



Also last year, the National Guard responded to six hurricanes and thousands of wildfires. In the fall, when historic hurricanes and ﬂooding devastated North Carolina, the National Guard activated more than 1,000 Guardsmen from across 12 states to perform rescue missions and deliver food, water and critical life sustaining supplies.



“The National Guard is the most capable and experienced disaster response force in the nation,” Nordhaus said.



The Guard builds partnerships at every level, from local to global. At the local and state levels, Guardsmen maintain relationships with ﬁrst responders and emergency managers to enhance resilience and improve response capabilities. The Guard’s 2,500 armories, bases and readiness centers serve as hubs for community engagement and response.



Globally, the Guard is partnered with 60% of the world’s nations through the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program. The SPP is designed to foster trust, build capacity and increase resilience to strengthen national security and U.S. interests abroad.



The SPP began in 1993 with 13 partner nations and now includes 115 partner nations. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced this week the United Arab Emirates will be paired with the Texas National Guard in the latest SPP alignment.



In 2024, through the SPP, National Guardsmen conducted 1,000 engagements with partner nations worldwide at one percent of the theater security cooperation budget.



“The growth of the State Partnership Program is robust,” Nordhaus said. “This year we’re adding nine partner nations. As we look to the future, funding the State Partnership Program to match the slow and steady growth is critical. We’re seeing nations continue to want to partner, and states continue to apply for these partnerships.



“The capacity and trust building around the globe is priceless,” he said.



Nordhaus emphasized his optimistic outlook on the future of the National Guard.



Last month, President Trump announced the Michigan Air National Guard will base the F-15EX Eagle II—the Air Force’s next-generation fighter. Last summer, the Oregon Air Guard’s 142nd Wing was the first unit in the Air Force to base the F-15EX.



This March, the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing received its first F-35A Lightning II, becoming the fourth Air National Guard unit to receive the advanced fighter, reinforcing the Air Force’s global defense strategy.



Nordhaus told the senate subcommittee that the Army National Guard is working closely to integrate in the Army’s newly announced transformation initiative.



“I look forward to working with the service secretaries, service chiefs, the Office of the Secretary of Defense and this body to modernize our aging weapon systems, air and ground platforms and combat support infrastructure, recapitalizing them with systems such as the UH-60M, infantry squad vehicles, F-35, F-15EX and KC-46,” Nordhaus said.



“Equipping our forces will remain a critical component of this strategy, bridging capability gaps and seams, and ensuring our warriors can operate eﬀectively in contested environments by matching capabilities to evolving threats,” he said.

