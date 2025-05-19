Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Safety Fair 2025

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Ian Safford 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Fort Riley Garrison Safety Office and Irwin Army Community Hospital host the 2025 Fort Riley Annual Safety Fair at Fort Riley, Kansas, May 22, 2025. The event promoted awareness during the "102 Critical Days of Summer" and featured demonstrations, interactive exhibits, and expert briefings on topics ranging from fire prevention and vehicle safety to heat injuries and recreational precautions.

