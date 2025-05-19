Fort Riley Safety Fair 2025

Fort Riley Garrison Safety Office and Irwin Army Community Hospital host the 2025 Fort Riley Annual Safety Fair at Fort Riley, Kansas, May 22, 2025. The event promoted awareness during the "102 Critical Days of Summer" and featured demonstrations, interactive exhibits, and expert briefings on topics ranging from fire prevention and vehicle safety to heat injuries and recreational precautions.

