Recruited to Deploy: 101 CAB Soldiers Reconnect in Kuwait

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Capt. Catherine Delarosa, Spc. Olivia Roberts, and Staff Sgt. Shakri Adams...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Capt. Catherine Delarosa, Spc. Olivia Roberts, and Staff Sgt. Shakri Adams pose together at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The three reunited after Delarosa and Adams enlisted Roberts into the Army in 2022, highlighting the enduring bonds formed through service. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait – Most enlisted Soldiers remember the day they first spoke with the person that would eventually sign them up for Army service. Memories of conversations filled with expectation, excitement, and possibility are typically what comes to mind. For most the “shipping” to Basic Combat Training is the end of the professional relationship, but for Maj. Catherine Delarosa, Staff Sgt. Shakri Adams and Spc. Olivia Roberts, the connection that started in a recruiting office in Asheville, North Carolina has carried over to a deployment in Kuwait.

One day as Roberts, a human resources specialist in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, was inprocessing Soldiers during her shift at the brigade S1 office she was greeted by a voice from the past. Much to her surprise her former recruiter, Adams, from the Asheville Recruiting Company, Columbia Battalion, 2nd Recruiting Brigade stood in front of her.

“I work in HR, so I pulled our gaining Soldier roster and saw her name on the list,” said Roberts. “When she came to process into the unit, she noticed me, then I saw her and was shocked. It was awesome.”

Adams, an aviation operations specialist, was thrilled to see her former recruit and how much Roberts had grown in the three years since they had last seen each other. She mentioned that seeing the Soldiers she had once helped to enlist, go on to succeed makes her happy.

“A lot of times the Soldiers start off in bad situations,” said Adams. “They look at the Army as a way of getting out. Or they are just lost and don’t really have a path, and then they meet a recruiter. It brings me joy to see them be successful.”

From Adams’ perspective however Roberts was an easy recruit as she already factored the Army into her plans.

“You can tell the difference when someone’s very set on something,” said Adams. “She had her mind made up and knew what she wanted to do. She was a go-getter.”

Delarosa, who was Adams’ recruiting company commander at the time of Roberts’ enlistment, was delighted to see the Soldiers and join them as a member of the 101 CAB. The brigade logistics officer expressed how grateful she was to be a part of both Soldiers’ Army journeys and her pride in seeing them advance in their careers.

“It’s good to enjoy the fruits of your labor,” said Delarosa. “It’s just so cool. To see the people that you’ve commanded grow professionally and as a person, and watch them accomplish things, you can’t ask for anything else."

For these three Soldiers, what started as a routine enlistment has developed into a meaningful experience and friendship that has spanned across three different specialties and ranks. Their crossing of paths in Kuwait, highlights the Army’s ability to build cohesive fighting teams.

“We’re always checking on each other and making sure everyone is good,” said Adams. “By the Army bringing us back together, it goes to show that past experiences can play a big role in the success of the team today.”

While deployed, the three make time to talk and catch up despite the high demands of their jobs. They often reminisce on their separate paths, share lessons learned and mentor each other.

“When we get together it’s really all smiles,” said Delarosa. “It’s a bit of mentorship if they need it or if they’re struggling with something. I think having that line is important.”

The unexpected reunion has strengthened the three Soldiers’ bond and reminds them that lasting connections are what makes the Army such a great place to serve.

“I think the Army is a lot of who you know,” said Roberts. “I think it’s the people that make it great. We enjoy seeing each other grow and it shows you can have connections everywhere.”

Adams shared similar views.

“Connections are important,” said Adams. “You run across someone one time and you don’t think you’ll ever see that person again. So, when you do it means something. I was able to enlist my brother, and it made our connection stronger.”

Delarosa emphasized the impact of connections and how they shape the Army community.

“I tell people, I’ve been in the Army for 37 years,” said Delarosa. “Because both my parents, who were immigrants, joined and retired from the Army, I was born into it. So, I hope people see it as a family lifeline or connection and know they’ll always have someone that they can reach out to.”