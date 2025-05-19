NAVSCIATTS' Rapid Prototyping Exercise with NASA!

Photo By Angela Fry | STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International students participating in the Naval Small...... read more read more Photo By Angela Fry | STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International students participating in the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) Strategic Leaders International Course (SLIC) and representatives from NASA's John C. Stennis Space Center (SSC), both located in South Mississippi, participate in a "Design and Rapid Prototyping" exercise, May 20. Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Akin Inc. Caroline Flagiello led the practical exercises which focus on "outside the box thinking" required in zero-to-one product development. Zero-to-one represents the phase of a product’s existence between the idea and the first shippable version. During this SLIC iteration, which features senior level officers and government officials from Angola, Bangladesh, Hungary, Indonesia, Côte d’Ivoire, Jordan, Malaysia, and Thailand, Stennis Space Center (SSC) leadership provided future leaders within the organization to contribute to the rapid prototyping development exercises. Craig Chandler, NASA deputy chief test complex support division; Tre Hamilton, SSC propellant and pressurant manager; Brandon Ladner, NASA engineer for rocket propulsion testing; and Gina Ladner, SSC division chief in operations and management, participated in the lecture series, offering knowledge and experiences gained throughout their careers with NASA. SLIC is five-week in-resident course designed to build partner capacity by offering senior military leaders (05-07 level) and senior government officials of partner nations new perspectives, methodologies, and opportunities for thinking strategically and for designing strategies that successfully address complex challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Angela K. Fry) see less | View Image Page

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International students participating in the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) Strategic Leaders International Course (SLIC) and representatives from NASA's John C. Stennis Space Center (SSC), both located in South Mississippi, participated in a "Design and Rapid Prototyping" exercise, May 20.



Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Akin Inc. Caroline Flagiello led the practical exercises which focused on "outside the box thinking" required in zero-to-one product development. Zero-to-one represents the phase of a product’s existence between the idea and the first shippable version.



During this SLIC iteration, which features senior level officers and government officials from Angola, Bangladesh, Hungary, Indonesia, Côte d’Ivoire, Jordan, Malaysia, and Thailand, Stennis Space Center (SSC) leadership provided future leaders within the organization to contribute to the rapid prototyping development exercises, which centered around designing means to provide potable water to remote areas around the world.



Craig Chandler, NASA deputy chief test complex support division; Tre Hamilton, SSC propellant and pressurant manager; Brandon Ladner, NASA engineer for rocket propulsion testing; and Gina Ladner, SSC division chief in operations and management, participated in the lecture series and design exercise, offering knowledge and experiences gained throughout their careers with NASA.



SLIC is five-week in-resident course designed to build partner capacity by offering senior military leaders (05-07 level) and senior government officials of partner nations new perspectives, methodologies, and opportunities for thinking strategically and for designing strategies that successfully address complex challenges.



NAVSCIATTS is security force assistance training command operating under U.S. Naval Warfare Command in support of geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities. To date, this historic command has trained with approximately 14,500 foreign security force professionals from more than 130 allied and partner nations.