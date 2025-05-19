Fort Stewart soldier pleads guilty to child rape, sentenced to prison

FORT STEWART, Ga. – A soldier was sentenced by a military judge to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a child under the age of 12 during his court-martial May 1 at the Fort Stewart Courtroom.



Sgt. Daniel C. Millikan, 31, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, 3rd Infantry Division, also received a dishonorable discharge and was reduced in rank to E-1.



Millikan admitted to his wife and parents that he raped the victim, who is a family member, on Dec. 27, 2021, shortly after committing the crime while on leave in Germanton, N.C.



The crime was not reported to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division until August 2024, as a result of the victim making additional allegations of inappropriate touching.



When interviewed by Army CID in August 2024, Millikan denied the new allegations but admitted to the Dec. 2021 incident.



The case rested primarily on Millikan’s admissions since the victim had no memory of the Dec. 2021 incident due to her young age.



Prosecutors and Army CID worked hard to corroborate Millikan’s admission by obtaining his approved leave form, interviewing his wife, his parents, and others who could verify his location at the time of the offense and sleeping arrangements. They also were able to obtain the victim’s birth certificate from the state of Kentucky to confirm the age of the child.



"This investigation presented unique challenges due to the delay in reporting and the victim's young age," said Army CID Southeast Field Office, Special Agent in Charge Ryan O'Connor." “Army CID consistently demonstrates tenacity and dedication in protecting our communities and bringing predators like Millikan to justice."



This was a very quick moving case as the charge was preferred on March 18, referred April 11, and the case went to trial on May 1.



“Despite the delay in reporting this egregious offense, Army CID and government counsel worked successfully hand in hand to thoroughly investigate and corroborate the admissions of the accused to ensure justice was brought to this child victim,” said Capt. Jacqueline Dieguez, prosecutor, Second Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



Millikan will serve his prison sentence at the United States Disciplinary Barracks, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Upon release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



This case was investigated by the Army CID’s Fort Stewart Resident Agency and prosecuted by Dieguez and Capt. Daniel Woodhouse, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, 3rd Infantry Division.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325.

