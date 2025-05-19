Chief Castleberry retires after 32 years of dedicated service

by Maj Jennifer Gerhardt



EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. – After more than three decades of faithful service in the Arkansas Air National Guard, Chief Master Sgt. Cale Castleberry, with the 188th Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, is hanging up his uniform. His career reflects a commitment to excellence, adaptability, and mentorship that leaves a lasting impact on the 188th Wing and beyond.



“Chief Castleberry has been a steady, trusted voice in the group during a time of major change,” said Maj Andrew Dodd, the 188th Intelligence Support Squadron director of operations. “His deep empathy made him the kind of leader our enlisted force could always count on. His calm presence, mentorship, and sense of humor made a lasting impression on me and the entire group.”



Castleberry’s path to service was deeply rooted in family legacy. Inspired by his grandfather, a World War II flight engineer on B-24 Liberators in Southern Italy, and surrounded by veterans of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, Castleberry felt a strong pull toward military service.



He began his career as a member of the 188th Security Police Squadron. After nearly 11 years, he wanted to do something different. He moved over into the Maintenance Management Analysis and Database Manager role with the 188th Maintenance Operations Flight. When the unit transitioned away from its flying mission, Castleberry had the opportunity to retrain. He chose to pursue a cyber career path within the 153d Intelligence Squadron Communications Flight because he found it both personally interesting and professionally valuable.



“Cyber seemed like the most marketable and the most intriguing to me,” Castleberry said.



Among the many memories from his career, he remembers working at his civilian job on Sept. 11, 2001. He heard over the warehouse radio about the first, then the second, airliner crashing into each of the Twin Towers in NYC. It wasn’t long after the second crash that Castleberry received a call from a full-time member of the 188th Security Forces Squadron, instructing him to report for duty as soon as possible.



“I can remember telling my supervisor after that call that I had to go in,” Castleberry recalled. “I ended up being placed on orders for nearly a year: working base security, later supporting Operation Noble Eagle, spending time at Davis-Monthan AFB to help backfill a portion of the active-duty security forces there, followed by a deployment to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.”



While his career was marked by success, Castleberry acknowledged there were times he considered leaving the service, especially near the end of his first enlistment. A timely conversation with a senior noncommissioned officer changed everything.



“I don’t remember all the specifics,” he said, “but it reminded me that it’s a privilege to be able to serve.”

That perspective carried him through 32 years of balancing military duty with civilian life. His key to success? Clear communication and preparation with both his family and his employers.



To the next generation of Airmen, Castleberry offered sage advice: “Prepare yourself ahead of time to be task- and mission-focused and keep in contact with your co-workers and leadership.”



As he steps into retirement, Castleberry looks forward to spending more time with his family, engaging more with his church community, working out, and enjoying the outdoors.



“I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and the people I’ve served with,” he said. “It’s been an honor.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2025 Date Posted: 05.23.2025 07:33 Story ID: 498807 Location: ARKANSAS, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Castleberry retires after 32 years of dedicated service, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.