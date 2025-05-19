Honoring our Fallen Heroes: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands Together at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors

Sailors and civilians gathered at the flagpole outside of the Norman Sisisky Engineering and Management Building at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) the morning of May 22, solemn yet resolute as salutes were raised with the colors flying high above the forming crowd. United as one, the crowd joined for the annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors – an event aimed to bring the shipyard together in reverence and remembrance of those devoted service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation’s freedom, lost but never forgotten.



“Today we mourn our fallen military heroes whose valor and devotion echo through time, reflecting on the extraordinary courage and selflessness of those who gave everything for the freedom we cherish,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman. “Memorial Day is far more than just a holiday or the kickoff to summer. It’s a sacred national moment of remembrance, a day for us to pause, reflect, and give thanks for the lives laid down in service to our country. Their courage, sacrifice, unwavering devotion to duty – these are the very foundations upon which our freedoms rest.”



He continued, “Many of you are veterans and understand the weight of service, commitment to duty, and the bonds forged in shared sacrifice. Many of you have family members, friends, and neighbors who have served, some who have made the ultimate sacrifice. You know firsthand the cost of freedom. But even if you have no direct connection to the uniformed military, you are connected to the mission. You are connected to the defense of our nation. You are connected to the legacy of those we honor today. Because here, at America’s Shipyard, we are the guardians of our nation’s fleet. We are the ones who keep our ships seaworthy, our sailors safe, and our nation secure. The ships that leave these docks and piers, the ships you work on with such dedication and skill, are the very ships that protect our shores, protect our power, and defend our interests around the globe. The work you do here is a direct contribution to the defense of freedom. And that is why Memorial Day is so important to us here at NNSY. We are not just maintaining and repairing ships; we are maintaining and repairing the shield of our nation. We are upholding the legacy of those who came before us, those who gave their lives to protect the values we hold dear. We honor them today.”



Members of the shipyard workforce including the Federal Managers Association (FMA) held a wreath dedication during the ceremony as well as crafted a symbolic Battlefield Cross out of personal effects from shipyard veterans to represent fallen service members. In addition, there were musical performances Code 1200’s Michelle Read, as well as a rendition of “Taps” and “Amazing Grace” by bagpiper Thom Metz, a retired Lt. Col. from the United States Army. The invocation and benediction were provided by USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Chaplain Lt. Cdr. Larry Jones.



Capt. Mosman also shared the enduring history of the United States Navy as it celebrates a significant milestone with the 250th Anniversary in 2025. “Since the Navy’s founding in 1775, even before our nation declared its independence, the Navy has stood watch over our shores, projecting American ideals across the seas. For two and a half centuries, Navy Sailors have braved storms and battle, carried the torch of freedom, and answered the call with honor, courage, and commitment. From the earliest days of wooden ships and iron men to today’s cutting-edge fleets and cyber defense, the Navy has played a critical role in defending our Constitution and securing peace around the world. We know that this strength, this tradition, has been built on the backs of those willing to give everything.”



He continued, “As we honor those who fell, let us remember that behind every name etched on a headstone, behind every folded flag, lies a story. A story of someone who loved, who dreamed, who chose to serve something greater than themselves. A story that ended not in defeat, but in selfless sacrifice. And for that enduring legacy, we are forever grateful. Let us carry the memories of our fallen comrades in our hearts as we go forth. Their sacrifices are a constant reminder of the cost of freedom and an inspiration to us all. Let us press forward with their spirits as our guides, ensuring that their legacy of service and sacrifice is honored in all that we do, and that the ideals they fought for continue to shine brightly in the future of our nation.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2025 Date Posted: 05.23.2025 07:38 Story ID: 498806 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring our Fallen Heroes: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands Together at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors, by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.