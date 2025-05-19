Cherry Point Clinic Honors Medical Coders

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | On Thursday, May 22, Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point honored its Medical Coders for...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | On Thursday, May 22, Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point honored its Medical Coders for their dedication, precision, and commitment to the mission of ‘Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight,’ in celebration of National Medical Coder Day on Friday, May 23. Medical Coders transform doctors’ notes, diagnoses, and treatments into precise codes used by hospitals and insurance companies. They meticulously review patient records, ensure accuracy, and collaborate with physicians to clarify discrepancies, ensuring accurate billing and medical records. Their behind-the-scenes work is critical to quality patient care and the clinic’s operational success. see less | View Image Page