"With Change Brings Opportunity": Capt. Daniel Schmitt Takes Command of NAVFAC Washington

Capt. Daniel Schmitt assumed command of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington during a Change of Command ceremony held Thursday, May 22 at the National Museum, Washington Navy Yard. He relieved Capt. Omarr Tobias in a time-honored Navy tradition.



"With change brings opportunity. I'm excited to see what creative ideas we can make a reality as our organization and the U.S. Navy evolves," Schmitt said during his remarks. "I have always been a transparent and honest communicator. Capt. Tobias' ability to navigate change in an open, thoughtful, and empathetic manner has been impressive. I will do my very best to provide the same steady hand to our command."



Schmitt's leadership priorities will focus on delivering critical capabilities for the warfighter, understanding organizational capacity and developing innovative processes to accomplish the command's mission.



In his feature address, Commander of NAVFAC Atlantic, Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros highlighted his confidence in Schmitt’s leadership.



“Dan, although you have a little bit of a leg up having been serving as Omarr’s executive officer for the last year, you know very well you have big shoes to fill and an exciting challenge ahead of you,” he noted. “But you are the right officer for the job, and the Chief, Rear Admiral Kilian, and I have absolute confidence in you.”



Tobias, whose new assignment is as commander of NAVFAC Pacific, reiterated how confident he is with Schmitt as the new commanding officer. “Capt. Schmitt was hand-picked for the job. He is the right person at the right time; we are glad that he served as the executive officer first. Therefore, he is well prepared to take the command.”



Throughout his distinguished 20-year career, Schmitt has held leadership positions during significant organizational changes, including serving as a Public Works Officer during the decommissioning of Navy Region Midwest and as Commanding Officer of a Seabee Battalion during the implementation of Naval Construction Force Design.



"Fleeting up from executive officer to commanding officer has given me a running start into command," Schmitt remarked. "I don't need to learn the people, processes, and mission of the organization."



He said the promotion represents both a professional achievement and personal milestone. "It is an incredible honor to command," he noted. "I was fortunate to have O5 command and am excited for the increased challenge and complexity of major command." The assignment also provides stability for his family, allowing his daughter to complete high school without relocating.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2025 Date Posted: 05.23.2025 01:18 Story ID: 498790 Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "With Change Brings Opportunity": Capt. Daniel Schmitt Takes Command of NAVFAC Washington, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.