SOSEONG-RI, South Korea - The morning calm was broken in Soseong-ri, North Gyeongsan Province, on the morning of April 17, 2025, as Soldiers from CTF-Defender, part of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, joined hands with local citizens and their counterparts from the Republic of Korea (ROK) Army for a community cleanup.



Led by CTF-Defender Commander, Lt. Col. Zachary Ramsey, the group tackled litter along the roadsides and revitalized the town center. Laughter mixed with the rustle of trash bags as Americans and Koreans worked side-by-side, bridging cultural gaps with shared effort.



He understands how important it is to give back to the community and support their neighbors.



“It’s amazing to see everyone come together,” Ramsey said. “This isn’t just about cleaning up the village; it’s about strengthening the bonds between our forces and the community that welcomes us.”



“I would like to maintain strong ties with the U.S. base,” said Soseong-ri Mayor Eom, Chi Wan. “I would like to hold more events like this.”



Once the cleanup was done, the U.S. and ROK Soldiers, and villagers, took time to share a meal and discuss better ways to cooperate.



By day’s end, Soseong-ri shone a little brighter, a testament to the power of partnership and a shared commitment to a beautiful environment. The cleanup wasn't just a service project; it symbolized a key element of the enduring alliance between the United States and South Korea.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2025 Date Posted: 05.23.2025 00:55 Story ID: 498789 Location: GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], KR Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF Defender Soldiers lend a hand in Soseong-ri, by Philip Molter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.