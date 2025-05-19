NMCB 4 Seabees Build Pedestal, Place Statue at CECOS for 80th Anniversary

Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, placed a recovered historic Seabee statue, at the entrance to the Civil Engineer Corps Officer School (CECOS) on Naval Base Ventura County, on 08 May 2025.

According to Lt. Cdr. Damien Allen, CECOS deputy director, the origins of the statue are not clear at this time, but it is thought to have been built by Seabees in the Pacific at some point during the 1960’s. CECOS funded the refurbishment to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the school, which also aligned with graduation of Class 277.

“The core idea of the Seabee statue is to symbolize the dual nature of the Seabees mission: skilled builders and trained combatants,” said Lt. Cdr. Allen. “Many versions show a muscular Seabee wielding both a construction tool, like a wrench or a hammer, and a weapon, often in a protective pose highlighting their humanitarian and protective roles in war zones.”

Allen continued to say the project was coordinated between multiple commands: CECOS, Naval Base Ventura County Public Works Department, Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Naval Construction Group 1, and NMCB 4. He felt honored to have a significant role in the project.

“Knowing a piece of Seabee history was to be restored and placed in front of the CECOS school house for all Civil Engineer Corps Officer and supporting staff to view for years to come, it was humbling,” said Allen.

The statue was placed by NMCB 4 Seabees on a concrete pedestal they built in the previous month. The concrete placement was significant to some of the Seabees on the project not only for its historical significance, but because it allowed them to demonstrate their capabilities to others and themselves.

“After 20 years of service, building an actual project that isn't a training one, helps remind us, the Seabees are able to build and perform on our home turf (Port Hueneme),” Said Builder 1st Class Nate Mitchell. “(I was) pretty excited about my role; first project back into NMCB 4 and it was an actual project and not a training one as stated earlier.”

“As my first project as crew lead, one challenge I had was understanding my crew and being an E-4 in charge of a crew with E-5s.” said Builder 3rd Class Hunter Wiese. “Being my first project being able to put my skills and knowledge to better use, with it being a permanent project [was] a great learning experience as a leader.”

Wiese also felt he had a personal connection to the project.

“Family has been in the Seabees for over 70 years and being able to support our memory and show our fighting spirit is memorial to me,” said Wiese. “Being able to be a part of [this] project is amazing.”

NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. U.S. Navy Story by Builder 3rd Class Joseph Loeffler and Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn.

