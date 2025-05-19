Two Navy Hospital Corpsmen Honored for their Swift Response at NAS Lemoore

Photo By Elaine Heirigs | On May 9, Capt. Aaron D. Werbel, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and...... read more read more Photo By Elaine Heirigs | On May 9, Capt. Aaron D. Werbel, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore awarded Hospital Corpsman Third (HM3) Class Dominic T. Morgan and HM3 Gerwin Riel M. Quemquem with on-the-spot U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals (NAM), also known as a ‘Spot NAM’. This award highlights a specific achievement or impact shortly after the event occurred. (DoD Photo by Elaine Heirigs/released) see less | View Image Page

LEMOORE, Calif. — Two Navy Hospital Corpsmen were recognized on May 9 for their quick response and professional handling of a medical emergency that occurred at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore (NMRTC) earlier this month.



Hospital Corpsman Third (HM3) Class Dominic T. Morgan and HM3 Gerwin Riel M. Quemquem, had just completed turnover as petty officers of the watch when they responded to an after-hours, weekend emergency involving a disoriented patient with an active head injury on Sunday, May 4.



The corpsmen's immediate response included implementing emergency protocols, coordinating with local emergency services and base police, and helping with rapid transport to a local, off base medical treatment facility.



"Their decisive actions and unwavering composure prevented further deterioration and enabled critical evaluation at a higher echelon of care," said Capt. Aaron D. Werbel, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore.



The two corpsmen were honored in front of their peers during the morning huddle with on-the-spot U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals (NAM), also known as a ‘Spot NAM’. This award highlights a specific achievement or impact shortly after the event occurred.



Morgan and Quemquem’s exceptional professionalism and devotion to duty reflected great credit upon them and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service noted the official commendation.



NMRTC Lemoore ensures the readiness of its active-duty service members and improves the lives of military families through the delivery of high-quality healthcare to over 18,000 eligible beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps, and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School, Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California.