U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy welcomes new command sergeant major during May change-of-responsibility ceremony

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy team members participate in a change-of-responsibility ceremony May 16, 2025, for a new garrison command sergeant major in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. James J. Riddle assumed duties as garrison command sergeant major from Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, who has retired from the Army. Immediately prior to this assignment he served as the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command G-3/5/7 sergeant major from July 2023 to April 2025 at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

Fort McCoy team members witnessed a change-of-responsibility ceremony May 16 for a new command sergeant major for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy in building 905 at Fort McCoy.



During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. James J. Riddle assumed duties as garrison command sergeant major (CSM) from Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, who has retired from the Army. Immediately prior to this assignment, Riddle served as the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command G-3/5/7 sergeant major from July 2023 to April 2025 at Scott Air Force Base, Ill.



During the ceremony, Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon welcomed Riddle and said thanks to Calarco for his service.



”Tom, thank you for being there for both the military and civilian workforce all the time,” Cantlon said. “You took a positive spin on everything. You participated. And you made the formation your priority. Thank you. From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely appreciate it. Tom and Sharon, you will be missed.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Riddle … (and) family, welcome to a great team,” Cantlon said. “Can’t wait to spend the next two years with you here. I’ll look forward to each and every day.”



Riddle said he looks forward to serving at Fort McCoy.



“It is truly, deeply, an honor to be here, humbled to stand before you to assume the responsibility of Fort McCoy Garrison (CSM),” Riddle said. “This moment is a moment of great pride, not only for me, but for my family, and for those who have supported me throughout the years and the journey.”



The new garrison CSM thank many of his friends and family for their support, leadership, and more. He said in his short time at McCoy, so far, he’s learned a lot about the people and the installation.



“Over the past two weeks, as I’ve been processed and transitioned in, I’ve had the opportunity to enjoy many of the Fort McCoy services as a customer,” Riddle said. “And I can tell you, they’re absolutely incredible.



“During my recent time at the … Garrison Pre-Command Course, down at the (Installation Management Command) headquarters, Fort McCoy is mentioned often,” he said. “The reoccurring theme was, if you want to see it done right, see what they’re doing at Fort McCoy. And after being here and seeing it firsthand, I can tell you those words are absolutely true.



“For that, I’d like to take a moment to recognize Command Sergeant Maj. Calarco. I truly believe that is just a small representation of your leadership, so thank you. To the workforce leaders here at Fort McCoy, I’m honored to join this exceptional team. I look forward to working with you to build upon the strong foundation already in place. We remain committed to excellence, to the Soldiers and families, and to ensuring Fort McCoy continues to be the model for what right looks like,” Riddle said.



According to his biography, Riddle is a graduate of the University of Louisville with a Master of Science in Human Resources and Organizational Development and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Washburn University in Health Services Administration as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Leadership and Workforce Development from the Army Command and General Staff College.



Riddle’s military education includes Brigade Pre-command Course, Command Sergeant Major Development Course, Garrison Pre-command Course, Sergeants Major Course Class 71, How the Army Runs Course, Company Leadership Development Course, Master Resilience Trainer Course, Modern Army Combatives Program Courses I, II, and III, Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course, Transportation Deployment/Distribution Senior Leader Course, Observer, Coach, Trainer Academy, Motor Transport Operator Reclassification, Army Cavalry Scout BNCOC, Army Warrior Leader Course, and several other functional courses.



Riddle’s previous assignments include G-3/5/7 sergeant major for SDDC; Transportation Proponent sergeant major for the Office of the Chief of Reserve Affairs; platoon sergeant, truckmaster, senior truckmaster, and first sergeant of the 369th Transportation Company; observer-coach/trainer at 2/383rd Training Support Battalion; movement supervisor at 821st Transportation Battalion; senior scout at 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment; cavalry scout team leader at 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment; and cavalry scout team member with 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor Regiment.



Riddle has deployed three times to Iraq during the Transition of Iraq and Iraqi Governance, Iraqi Surge, and Iraqi Sovereignty campaign phases.



Command Sgt. Maj. Riddle’s awards and decorations include Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Army Commendation Medal (eight awards), Army Achievement Medal (four awards), Valorous Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Award (two awards), Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, and Army Good Conduct Medal (five awards).



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



