Joint Base Charleston Hosts Immersive Visit for MacDill AFB Civic Leaders

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – Joint Base Charleston welcomed civic leaders from MacDill Air Force Base, for a day-long immersion into the installation’s mission and capabilities, May 22, 2025.



The visit began with a welcome briefing, introducing the guests to Joint Base Charleston’s diverse mission set and highlighting its role in enabling rapid global mobility, installation support and joint operations across multiple domains. They then toured a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, exploring the flight deck and learning about its capabilities.



The group then toured the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, where they learned how Air Force combat photographers and videographers capture and deliver vital imagery from operational environments worldwide. The tour highlighted the unit’s unique mission of documenting Air Force and Department of Defense operations for strategic communication, historical archiving, and intelligence purposes.



The day continued with a hands-on demonstration by the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron Forward Area Refueling Point, or FARP, team, showcasing their ability to rapidly refuel aircraft in austere and contested environments. The MacDill civic leaders observed the speed, precision and critical importance of this high-risk capability, which enables sustained operations in forward-deployed locations.



To round out the visit, the 628th Security Forces Squadron's Ravens showcased their elite capabilities through a tactical demonstration while the 628th Air Base Wing Fire Department conducted a live fire suppression demonstration. The Ravens, specially trained to provide security for aircraft in high-threat areas, illustrated their defensive techniques and explained their vital role in protecting personnel and assets during global airlift missions.



Joint Base Charleston’s own honorary commanders also participated in the event, fostering connections between the two installations’ civic leaders and enhancing mutual understanding of the Air Force’s mission across the command.



“There’s value in being able to share ideas and understand how other bases address the same challenges we have,” said Ashley Jackrel, Air Mobility Command civic leader. “Coming up with ways in which we can better serve the military community is what makes these connections important.”



The visit showed how the honorary commander program helps build strong relationships between military bases and their local communities, while giving a behind-the-scenes look at what Airmen do and how they stay ready.



“Seeing all the inner workings of the Air Force and the integration of the Armed Forces has been eye-opening to me,” said Nancy Millan, MacDill Air Force Base civic leader. “It’s also been eye-opening to see the extent of what our Air Force is doing to protect our nation, and I've gained a newfound appreciation for the men and women of our military.”

