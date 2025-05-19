AFSOC commemorates 35th Birthday

Photo By Alyssa McDonough | Air Force Special Operations Command celebrated its 35th birthday with a cake cutting...... read more read more Photo By Alyssa McDonough | Air Force Special Operations Command celebrated its 35th birthday with a cake cutting ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 22, 2025. For 35 years, AFSOC has enabled the joint force by delivering SOF mobility, strike, ISR and air to ground integration across the spectrum of competition and conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alyssa McDonough) see less | View Image Page

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. – On May 22nd, Air Force Special Operations Command marked 35 years of providing the Joint Force with innovative solutions and highly skilled Air Commandos with a cake cutting here at Hurlburt Field.



The event brought together AFSOC leadership and Airmen to recognize the command’s proud heritage.



“For three and a half decades, our Air Commandos have left an indelible mark on the world,” said Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, AFSOC commander. “It is the stories of individual Air Commandos – your courage, your compassion, and your unwavering commitment – that truly embody the spirit of AFSOC and inspire future generations.”



Established on May 22, 1990 at Hurlburt Field, AFSOC was born from the ashes of Operation Eagle Claw, the failed Iranian hostage rescue attempt. The move to consolidate Air Force special operations under a single command ushered in a new era of focused training, specialized equipment, and a culture of adaptability that defines AFSOC.



The command’s early years saw it playing a critical role in operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, showcasing its functions with close air support, combat search and rescue, and special reconnaissance operations. Over the subsequent decade, AFSOC’s mission expanded to include humanitarian relief and crisis response.



The terrorist attacks of 9/11 pushed special operations into the forefront of the Global War on Terror. Utilizing emerging capabilities, AFSOC played a pivotal role in the Nation’s counterterrorism efforts on the ground and in the air. From infiltrating teams into Afghanistan to conducting precision strikes and training allied forces, AFSOC's expertise was instrumental in dismantling terrorist networks and bringing about stability in the region.



Today, AFSOC Airmen conduct operations around the globe, fueled by an innate nature to adapt and overcome.



“As we celebrate this milestone, let us not only reflect on the past but also look forward to the future,” said Conley. “The challenges ahead will undoubtedly be complex, but we remain ready to answer the Nation’s call with the same unwavering spirit, innovation, valor, and dedication that has defined AFSOC for the past 35 years.”



As AFSOC celebrates its 35th anniversary, it does so with a deep sense of pride in its accomplishments, and in June the AFSOC community is invited to honor this milestone. The command will host a series of anniversary events that cumulates with the Outstanding Airman of the Year Gala.



All Air Commandos are encouraged to attend some or all of the events listed below:



For those with base access, the Families Forever Program will host the annual Run to Honor at the Aderholt Track on Hurlburt Field, Tuesday, June 3rd, beginning at 7 a.m. Register here -

https://forms.osi.apps.mil/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=jbExg4ct70ijX6yIGOv5tDSyqC11QSpHjYaZ7k_JDvZURE1KWkpSQkFJVFFaOUoxM09IWU9IUDFDVC4u



For those with base access, the command will host a day of Professional Development where senior leaders across AFSOC past and present will speak on some of the most significant topics and events from AFSOC’s history. The panels will be split across the 8th SOS Auditorium, the USAFSOS Auditorium, and the King Auditorium, and will take place at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2:30 p.m. for a total of nine sessions.



For those with base access, the AFSOC community will come together for the 35th Anniversary Ceremony at the Hurlburt Field Memorial Airpark, Friday June 6th, beginning at 1 p.m. Registration not required.



Open to all, the celebration culminates with the Outstanding Airmen of the Year Gala on Friday, June 6th at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center. The event will commence with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by the gala at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at tiered prices according to rank. Purchase your ticket today - https://afsocoay.regfox.com/2024-afsoc-outstanding-airmen-of-the-year