Building Bonds and Bright Futures: 2025 Goodfellow Spouse and Community Scholarship and Awards Banquet

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas-- The Goodfellow Spouse and Community celebrated another successful year and presented recipients with scholarships during the 11th Annual GSC Scholarship and Awards Banquet at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 17, 2025.



The evening featured words from Monica Poulsen, GSC president, and U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas “TK” Wilson, 17th Training Wing deputy commander and scholarships carefully selected for recipients from the community. A five-person panel judged anonymous scholarship applications to provide a cumulative score to determine how award funding would be dispersed.



“The scholarships you receive this evening are a recognition of your hard work, your dedication to your studies and your commitment to achieving your goals,” expressed Wilson. “As you head off to college, remember the values that have brought you this far: perseverance, dedication and a commitment to excellence.”



Congratulations To Our Scholarship Recipients:



Kennedi Ramsdell

Bianca Gray

McKinley Nile

Ethan Johnson

Bianca Grimes

Aaliyah Hampton

Emily Morris

