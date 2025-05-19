GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas-- The Goodfellow Spouse and Community celebrated another successful year and presented recipients with scholarships during the 11th Annual GSC Scholarship and Awards Banquet at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 17, 2025.
The evening featured words from Monica Poulsen, GSC president, and U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas “TK” Wilson, 17th Training Wing deputy commander and scholarships carefully selected for recipients from the community. A five-person panel judged anonymous scholarship applications to provide a cumulative score to determine how award funding would be dispersed.
“The scholarships you receive this evening are a recognition of your hard work, your dedication to your studies and your commitment to achieving your goals,” expressed Wilson. “As you head off to college, remember the values that have brought you this far: perseverance, dedication and a commitment to excellence.”
Congratulations To Our Scholarship Recipients:
Kennedi Ramsdell
Bianca Gray
McKinley Nile
Ethan Johnson
Bianca Grimes
Aaliyah Hampton
Emily Morris
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 17:02
|Story ID:
|498761
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Bonds and Bright Futures: 2025 Goodfellow Spouse and Community Scholarship and Awards Banquet, by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.