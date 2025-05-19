Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: May 2025 Promotions

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic is designed to accompany a monthly...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman:
    Tyler Cooper

    To Senior Airman:
    Sinaya Dames
    Kaitlynn Nash
    Bethany Simmons

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Nicholas Bell
    Demetrius Freeman
    Joshua McDaniel

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Nathan Devane

    To Master Sgt.:
    Zacchaeus Chames
    Michael Coleman
    Darrick Walker

    To Senior Master Sgt.:
    Timothy Hill

