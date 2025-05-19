507 ARW Commander Speaks at Military Appreciation Luncheon

Photo By Carter Denton | MOORE, Okla. — Col. Matthew Ghormley, the 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks...... read more read more Photo By Carter Denton | MOORE, Okla. — Col. Matthew Ghormley, the 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks at the Moore Chamber of Commerce Military Appreciation Luncheon in Moore, Oklahoma, May 22, 2025. The luncheon was held to honor and recognize the dedication of military personnel, and learn about initiatives supporting service members and their families within the Moore community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton) see less | View Image Page

MOORE, Okla. — Col. Matthew Ghormley, commander of the 507th Air Refueling Wing at Tinker Air Force Base, emphasized the strong relationship between the 507th ARW and the city of Moore during a speech at the Moore Chamber of Commerce Military Appreciation Luncheon May 22, 2025.



Speaking to attendees, Ghormley highlighted the critical role the 507th ARW plays in national defense.



The 507 ARW, the largest Air Force Reserve flying unit in Oklahoma, operates eight KC-135 Stratotankers, providing aerial refueling to U.S. and allied aircraft.



"Our KC-135 Stratotankers, paired with platforms like [Airborne Early Warning and Control], form the backbone of our air dominance," Ghormley said. “AWACS gives us the eyes to see the battlefield, and tankers give us the legs to stay in it.”



Ghormley noted the importance of the Moore community in supporting the 507 ARW mission. He emphasized the sense of belonging Moore provides to airmen and their families.



The 507th ARW, also known as the Okies, has approximately 1,200 members, with 75% being part-time Citizen Airmen, who come from 28 states to serve with the unit. Approximately 70 members live in Moore.



"When a young Airman arrives at Tinker, they might be a long way from home,” Ghormley said. “But when they find themselves in Moore...they discover a sense of belonging. You give our families comfort when duty calls us away. That’s not just community—that’s family."



Ghormley recognized Kim Brown from the Chamber of Commerce, Tish Norman, Director of Development and Engagement, and Brooks Mitchell, Moore City Manager, for their commitment to supporting the relationship between the military and the local community. Mitchell was also welcomed as the newest 507th ARW Honorary Commander.

The 507th ARW contributes over $150 million annually to the local economy through salaries, contracts, and services.



The 507th Air Refueling Wing is committed to fostering strong relationships with the communities surrounding Tinker Air Force Base. Organizations interested in engaging with the 507th ARW can contact the Public Affairs office at 507arw.pa2@us.af.mil.