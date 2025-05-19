Virginia Military Signing Day Honors Future Service Members

Richmond, VA—On May 16, 2025, the Virginia War Memorial proudly hosted the annual Virginia Military Signing Day, celebrating high school enlistees who have committed to serving in the United States military. This prestigious event honored their dedication, courage, and willingness to uphold the nation’s values through service.

A Special Moment for Richmond Recruiting Company

A standout moment in the ceremony was the swearing-in of 20 new recruits from Richmond Recruiting Company, marking the beginning of their journey in uniform. With families, mentors, and community members in attendance, these individuals took their oath of enlistment, stepping forward to serve with honor and determination.

The ceremony began with a heartfelt welcome and introduction by Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director of the Virginia War Memorial, alongside Mr. Ben King, Operations Director of the War Memorial, who also served as Master of Ceremonies.

The James River High School NJROTC presented the colors, followed by a stirring rendition of the National Anthem performed by Heidi Taylor from The Steward School. The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard conducted a ceremonial presentation, reinforcing the solemnity and significance of the occasion.

Honoring Service and Sacrifice

Major General David J. Sanford, Director of Logistics Operations at the Defense Logistics Agency, delivered remarks, underscoring the nation’s gratitude for these individuals stepping forward to serve. He emphasized the rarity of military service, highlighting the courage required to pursue this calling.

Superintendent Emily Anne Gullickson of the Virginia Department of Education provided the keynote address, reflecting on the importance of leadership, patriotism, and duty. She acknowledged the sacrifices made not only by the enlistees but also by their families, whose unwavering support enables service members to succeed.

A Tradition of Excellence

Virginia’s Military Signing Day is an annual event that celebrates high school students who make the honorable commitment to enlist. Their decision reflects discipline, sacrifice, and character, qualities that will shape them into future leaders in military service and beyond.

In her remarks, Gullickson highlighted Virginia’s long-standing support for military-affiliated students, recognizing that over 78,000 students in Virginia’s public schools are connected to military families. Since joining the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children in 2009, Virginia has worked to ensure that military-connected students receive the resources necessary for success.

Strengthening Military Recruitment and Education

The Virginia Department of Education also honored schools with Purple Star awards, recognizing 791 schools for their exceptional efforts in supporting military-connected students and families.

Additionally, Virginia continues to streamline military recruitment, making enlistment more accessible and informed through centralized student information reports. This initiative ensures that students are fully aware of the opportunities and benefits of military service.

Looking Ahead

Virginia is home to 147 active JROTC programs in middle and high schools, providing students with leadership training, discipline, and a strong sense of duty. These programs prepare students for their future roles as military professionals, innovators, and leaders.

With excitement, Virginia celebrates the future leaders who will operate advanced military technologies, protect national security, and train the next generation of service members. Their contributions will build something bigger and more enduring, leaving a lasting impact on the nation.

