Air Force Reservist Honored with Life-Changing Gift for Her Service, Sacrifice, and Resilience

For Tech. Sgt. Martha Rodriguez, resilience isn’t a choice. It’s a daily way of life, woven into the fabric of both her Air Force uniform and the routines of motherhood, particularly in raising her youngest daughter, Jewel, who was born with a rare and incurable genetic disorder.



Rodriguez, a fire team leader with the 433rd Security Forces Squadron, was recently honored with a life-changing gift: a 2023 GMC Yukon, awarded through a partnership between USAA, the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program, and Crash Champions. The vehicle replaces the family’s aging truck and now ensures safe, reliable transportation for Rodriguez’s family, including the space and accessibility needed to accommodate Jewel’s wheelchair.



The gift reflects Rodriguez’s extraordinary commitment, both to her mission as a Defender, and her role as a mother of three. Her story, described by colleagues as the embodiment of the Air Force’s warrior ethos, is one of humility, perseverance, and service beyond the call of duty.



“She gives more than people who are full-timers here,” said Senior Master Sgt. Catherine Falcon, superintendent of the 433rd SFS. “Her communication’s on point. Her selflessness is amazing. She’s just really impressive.”



Rodriguez joined the Air Force in 2012, serving on active duty at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. Her assignments supported bomber operations in Guam, South Korea, and nuclear readiness exercises stateside. In 2018, she transitioned to the Air Force Reserve, where she became a central figure in the 433rd SFS readiness and training operations. As a fire team leader, she oversees junior troops, leads combatives training, and helps shape the squadron’s annual training strategy.



But her dedication doesn’t end when the uniform comes off. At home, Rodriguez is a mother and advocate for Jewel, who was born with CASK, a rare condition that affects brain development and motor function. The diagnosis followed a difficult pregnancy discovered while Rodriguez was deployed to assist with hurricane recovery at Tyndall Air Force Base.



Despite living more than two hours from the base, Rodriguez regularly makes the long drive to attend Unit Training Assemblies. Sometimes waking as early as 4 a.m., she juggles childcare, medical appointments, and military readiness—without complaint or slowdown.



“She’s always in tune with her children. She will pull 12-hour shifts here, then drive home and be a mom,” Falcon said. “She gives everything she has.”



It’s that spirit that caught the attention of Lisa Hamlin, a retired 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Chief Master Sgt., who founded Enduring Freedom Company, the nonprofit that nominated Rodriguez for the vehicle donation.



“When I heard about her story... her military service, her deployments, and what she does for her daughter... I knew she was the one,” said Hamlin. “This wasn’t just about a car. This was about showing her that she’s seen, valued, and supported.”



Rodriguez initially hesitated to apply. “I didn’t think I deserved it,” she said, “but Senior Falcon told me, ‘You do need help, even if you don’t see it.’” That encouragement, and the advocacy of leadership who saw her quiet sacrifices, paved the way for a nomination that changed her family’s life.



The new vehicle is already making a difference.



“Her wheelchair used to take up the entire back seat,” Rodriguez said. “Now we can travel together as a family. We can go places we couldn’t before. It’s not just about space... it’s about dignity, freedom, and quality of life.”



Her husband, Victor, who cares for Jewel during Rodriguez’s deployments and TDYs, echoed the sentiment. “It’s a blessing. With this, we can finally take family trips again. Even just going to the grocery store won’t require two cars.”



Despite facing years of personal hardship, Rodriguez has continued to serve, deploy, and lead with grace. Her squadron recently awarded her a team coin for stepping into a key leadership role while Falcon was undergoing chemotherapy.



Rodriguez never asked for recognition, but now, it has found her.



“This story deserves to be told,” Falcon said. “She’s one of the strongest Airmen I’ve ever worked with. She’s the definition of a warrior.”



And like a true warrior, Rodriguez remains humble.



“I just feel blessed,” she said. “Sometimes I forget to take credit for what I do. But to be recognized like this, by people who only see a piece of my life—it means the world.”