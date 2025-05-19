SMDC honors Gold Star Families

Photo By Ronald Bailey | The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command raises a Gold Star Flag to honor...... read more read more Photo By Ronald Bailey | The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command raises a Gold Star Flag to honor families who lost loved ones while serving in the armed services during a ceremony at the command’s Redstone Arsenal, Ala., headquarters on May 22. (U.S. Army Photo by Ronald Bailey) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Soldiers and civilians raised a Gold Star Flag to honor local families who lost loved ones while serving in the armed services.



Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, USASMDC commanding general, speaking to the Gold Star Families during the ceremony at the command’s Redstone Arsenal headquarters on May 22, assured them that their family members would never be forgotten.



“It is one of the deepest honors and privileges to be here with you today for what is both a solemn occasion and a celebration of loved ones who sacrificed all for this great nation,” Gainey said. “Ceremonies like this bring these families together with caring communities, communities who understand that Gold Star Families are a national treasure. Gold Star Families will always be a valued and indispensable part of the Army Family. Gold Star Families occupy a place of honor no one aspires to.



“I, and all of us at SMDC and Redstone Arsenal, commend you for bearing the Gold Star with grace, and we offer you our inadequate but heartfelt gratitude,” Gainey added. “We are inspired by your incredible resilience and sustained by your sacrifice. You and your loved ones are heroes in the truest sense of the word. We are humbled and proud here at SMDC to fly the Gold Star flag. It’s an honor and a privilege we don’t take lightly.”



Archie L. Ramos, USASMDC deputy G-3, said that honoring Gold Star Families ensures they remain part of the Army family.



“Gold Star Families are the reason why we put this and other events together so that they know their loved one’s sacrifice was not in vain,” Ramos said. “Our Soldiers gave the ultimate sacrifice by serving our great country, and we owe them honor and respect for their bravery, courage and sacrifice. Our fallen Soldiers will never be forgotten, and we will continue to show our support to their families.”



The blue and gold star banner tradition began during World War I when white service flags bordered in red were displayed from homes, businesses, schools and churches to indicate, by using a blue star, each family’s active service member in the U.S. military. A gold star indicated those who had given their lives for their country and allowed community members to know the price the family had paid in the cause of freedom.



In 2015, the Army authorized the Gold Star Service Flag to be flown under the American flag during significant observances. SMDC has hosted a Gold Star Ceremony on Redstone Arsenal since 2016 and each year, a Gold Star Flag is flown at command headquarters throughout the Memorial Day Weekend.



After the ceremony, Gold Star family members expressed their appreciation for remembering their service members’ sacrifice and what survivors go through.



James M. Ginas II, father of Sgt. 1st Class James M. Ginas III, said survivors remember their fallen Soldier every day.



Ginas, was a special forces Soldier assigned to Special Operations Command Europe, was killed April 18, 2015, while in the U.S. for training. While with the 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group, in Stuttgart, Germany, Ginas deployed twice to Afghanistan.



“We miss him dearly and time doesn’t change that,” Ginas said, alongside his wife Elizabeth. “This means a lot that SMDC does this. It is important for us that the community remembers our fallen heroes. It is also important to the other families for their loved ones to be remembered.”



Robert Boland is the father of Marine Pfc. Zachary Boland. Boland said he is grateful for those who remember the fallen.



“Zach wanted to be a Marine since he was a kid and everything he did was focused on going into the Marines,” McDevitt said. “As a parent, we always appreciate people remembering your loved one. It is truly an honorable thing when the military also remembers. This is one of the ceremonies Space and Missile Defense Command does every year and it is a really nice way to pay tribute by flying the Gold Star Flag over Memorial Day weekend.”