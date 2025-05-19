Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms honors 2025 DAISY Award winners for excellence in nursing care

Photo By Christopher Jones | Lt. j.g. Aaron Gracad (left), a San Diego, Calif. native working in the Maternal...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Lt. j.g. Aaron Gracad (left), a San Diego, Calif. native working in the Maternal Infant Nursing Department is honored during the 2025 DAISY Award ceremony held at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms on May 16. The DAISY Award recognizes outstanding nursing professionals who demonstrate exceptional compassion and dedication to patient-centered care. The event also highlighted nominees from multiple hospital departments, showcasing the wide-reaching commitment to quality healthcare across the facility (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms recognized two standout nurses for their extraordinary patient care and compassionate service as the 2025 DAISY Award Honorees on May 16. Lt. Affeya T. C. Jackson and Lt. jg. Aaron Joseph Gacad, both members of the hospital’s Maternal Infant Nursing Department (MIND), were celebrated during a ceremony that honored their dedication to high-quality, patient-centered care, a cornerstone of the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA) mission.



The DAISY Award (Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem) is an international recognition program founded in memory of J. Patrick Barnehi and awarded to nurses who exemplify clinical excellence and compassionate care. Unlike many military commendations, the DAISY Award is unique in that nominations come directly from patients, families, and fellow staff members, reflecting the lived experiences of those most impacted by nursing care.



“What's most significant about a DAISY Award is that it comes from the staff and patients, not the chain of command,” said Capt. Daniel Clark, Commanding Officer of Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms and a Navy Nurse Corps officer. “It is direct recognition from your colleagues and the people you serve. What patients remember is not your rank, certifications, or military accomplishments — they remember how they felt in your care. When you read DAISY submissions, you’re reading comments from the heart. This is what separates the DAISY Award from usual military recognition and why it is so important to have this recognition. As a nurse, there is no greater compliment than from your own peers, a patient, or a family member.”



In addition to the two honorees, 19 other nurses across the command were nominated for the DAISY Award. These nominations spanned departments including the Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH), Adult Medical Care Clinic (AMCC), Orthopedics, OBGYN, Emergency Department, and Immunizations — underscoring the depth of clinical excellence and patient trust embedded across the hospital.



The Honorees:



Lt. Affeya Jackson, a native of Georgetown, Guyana who grew up in Brooklyn, New York, began her Navy journey in 2009 as a Ceremonial Guardsman in Washington, D.C., later becoming a Hospital Corpsman. She pursued her goal of becoming a nurse through the Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program (MECP), allowing her to remain in uniform while advancing her education and clinical skills.



“I was excited and honored to receive an award that showcases my dedication to what I do,” said Jackson. “The gratification of knowing that my patients feel safe and cared for makes my day.”



Jackson believes that every patient interaction contributes to the legacy of care she strives to provide, particularly in the unique environment of labor and delivery.



“My specialty of care as a labor and delivery nurse is unique. I can be their caregiver but simultaneously be their friend and motivator while being a part of one of the most celebrated times in their lives,” Jackson said. “I become a part of my patient’s core memory.”



She recalled a recent experience with a patient who underwent an unplanned cesarean section and had to immediately transfer her newborn to an outside facility. “She thanked me for keeping her calm and talking/guiding her through the entire process,” Jackson shared.



Professionally, Jackson sees the DAISY Award as validation of her dedication. “It reflects positively on our ability to satisfy our patients and give them security at such a sensitive time in their lives. Feeling appreciated definitely gives our team motivation to continue what we do,” she said. “Patient satisfaction and personal gratification and fulfillment in my passion is what motivates me.”



For aspiring Navy nurses, Jackson offers this advice: “Find your passion and fulfill it. There will be some days that you feel exhausted and discouraged, but think of the smiles of the people that depend on you.”



Lt. j.g. Aaron Gacad, born and raised in San Diego, California, also brought a deeply personal connection to his nursing journey. A civilian nurse before commissioning, Gacad followed in the footsteps of his father, Hector — a retired Navy Senior Chief — and his brother, Logistics Specialist 1st Class Alvin Gacad, who is currently serving.



“I joined the Navy to honor the tradition of my father and my brother,” said Gacad. “I wanted to continue with nursing while also having the opportunity to serve my country.”



Gacad described the moment he learned of his DAISY Award selection as “complete shock.”



“I MC’ed the DAISY Award ceremony last year and dreamt of just being nominated,” he said. “I never could have imagined that I would be a DAISY Award recipient the next year. It is an absolute honor to be mentioned with the incredible nurses we have here at the hospital.”



Gacad recalled one particularly impactful patient — a mother who endured a difficult labor, including an infection and complications with her newborn’s blood sugar after birth.



“She did not have the most confidence in herself and was feeling down,” he explained. “I reminded her that she was doing an amazing job with how she was dealing with these complications and gave her time to express her feelings.”



He emphasized the importance of building patients’ confidence during such emotional and vulnerable moments. “I always try to make it a point to provide as much encouragement and support for our patients and remind them how strong they are,” said Gacad.



The award, he says, is a reflection of compassion and the determination of the broader care team. “The DAISY Award to me, serves as a constant reminder to always provide compassion, grace, and understanding to all people. Awards like this symbolize the strength of the team as a whole. Without a strong healthcare team, nurses would not have the opportunity to deliver their best.”



Gacad’s personal philosophy for patient care is grounded in perspective: “Although nurses can sometimes get lost in the monotony of the duties and responsibilities of our work, patients will always remember the birth of their child — and how they were treated and cared for. I take pride in bringing my all every day to ensure their experience will be one that they will cherish.”



His advice to future Navy nurses is simple but resonant: “Show up every day with a positive attitude. In a field of work that has no consistency, I believe that bringing a positive attitude is one, if not the only thing, that you can consistently bring to the table every day.”



A Culture of Compassionate Excellence



This year’s DAISY Award ceremony recognized both individual achievement and the hospital’s emphasis on patient-centered care. The recognition supports the DHA’s commitment of providing integrated, affordable and high-quality health services to military communities.



By celebrating excellence in nursing and acknowledging the contributions of nominees across multiple departments, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms continues to foster a culture of quality, compassion, and continuous improvement.



The recognition of Jackson and Gacad stands as a testament to the strength of Navy Medicine — not only in its clinical capabilities, but in the enduring human connection it provides to patients and families.

For more information on the DAISY Foundation and how to nominate a nurse for future recognition, visit www.daisyfoundation.org.