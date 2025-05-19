‘Sharpest Axehammer,’ takes command of HHC

Photo By Abigail Carey | New commander of HHC Capt. Prateek Thapa salutes HCB Commander Lt. Col. Jeremy Yama to...... read more read more Photo By Abigail Carey | New commander of HHC Capt. Prateek Thapa salutes HCB Commander Lt. Col. Jeremy Yama to conclude the Change of Command Ceremony. On Fri., May 16, 2025, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) conducted a Change of Command Ceremony. Headquarters Command Battalion (HCB) Commander Lt. Col. Jeremy Yama oversaw transfer of command from Capt. Matthew Flynn to Capt. Prateek Thapa. The Headquarters and Headquarters Company provides training and logistical support to the Headquarters Command Battalion, Defense Media Activity, Defense Information School, Defense Information Systems Agency, Defense Courier Service and the garrison staff to ensure readiness of garrison Soldiers; provide Military Funeral Honors support to the five-state region; on order prepares to meet crisis, contingencies and events in support of Fort Meade and the Military District of Washington. see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – The Headquarters, Headquarters Company (HHC) held a change of command ceremony here Friday, May 16, where Capt. Matthew Flynn relinquished command to Capt. Prateek Thapa.



The commander of Headquarters Command Battalion, Lt. Col. Jeremy Yama, was the presiding officer. During his remarks he spoke about Flynn’s contributions to the command and to his character. “Your son’s competence and performance are a product of his hard work, but it’s his character that truly sets him apart,” Yama said. “Thank you for your hand in raising such a humble, kind and principled man.”



Yama also thanked Flynn for his work in commanding the company.



“The improvements you and your team put in place in managing the military funeral honors mission have been valuable to the garrison,” Yama said. “Even more so to the hundreds of veterans and countless families and community members touched by the honors that your team rendered.”



The HBC Commander welcomed Thapa to the team and shared his background with the Fort George G. Meade Directorate of Emergency Services (DES).



“You made a strong impression with your hard work at DES,” Yama said. “But it’s your leadership, drive and maturity that will make you successful in this command”



Yama shared with the attendees that Thapa earned the title of “Sharpest Axehammer” in February as part of an annual competition that involves an expert soldier fitness test, a multitude of soldier tasks and an interview panel.



“It’s not so much the fact that you won that competition that stood out to me,” Yama said. “It’s the fact that you set the example and lived up to the professional expectation that leaders lead from the front... You didn’t boast or brag and you showed the Soldiers in the battalion that you lead by example.”



In his final address to the company, Flynn emphasized the importance of Soldiers in creating a positive command climate.



“I encourage you to be the change you want to see in the organization and establish a lasting culture,” Flynn said. “Commanders come and go, typically every year, and can shape the climate, but most of you will be here and outlast three or four commands and it’s up to you to instill the culture.”



Thapa’s first words as the new HHC commander, addressed his new role and an understanding that time in command goes by quickly.



“I look forward to engaging in challenging conversations, making hard choices and experiencing the excitement of getting to know the company, it’s Soldiers and their families,” Thapa said. “I understand that time is limited, so I will do my best to cherish this opportunity, both good and challenging aspects.”



The Fort George G. Meade Headquarters Command Battalion was established in February 1971 as a subordinate element of the Military District of Washington until September 2002. In October 2002, Headquarters Command Battalion became a sub-element of the Installation Management Agency which became the Installation Management Command on Oct. 25, 2006.



The battalion ensures Soldier readiness and provides quality support services, law enforcement, military working dog teams, force protection, and base support operations to more than 12,000 service members, 35,000 civilians, and 60,000 family members and retirees of the Fort Meade community. The unique and diverse missions of Headquarters Command Battalion make it one of the premier, multifaceted battalions in the United States Army.



