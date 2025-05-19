Medical training sites consolidate, aligning training efforts

Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. — In a significant step toward streamlining Army medical training operations and enhancing readiness, the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) here has consolidated under the 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute’s Medical Battalion Training Site (MBTS).



The transition, completed this month, unifies two critical medical training platforms under a single command structure, allowing for improved administrative oversight, greater resource efficiency, and stronger alignment with mission-focused training objectives.



“Bringing both training sites under one umbrella enables us to deliver more efficient and cohesive instruction to the Soldiers training here,” said U.S. Army Cpt. Catherine Green, MBTS administrative officer. “It enhances our ability to synchronize training efforts and stay mission-ready.”



The primary mission of the MBTS will continue to be conducting medical training courses within the 68W Combat Medic Specialist career management field, which includes the 68W Military Occupational Specialty Transition course and the Comprehensive Medical Training course. Moving forward, the MBTS will also manage the simulated clinical and trauma training offered by the MSTC. The consolidation is designed to remove administrative barriers and eliminate redundancy while maintaining the high quality of training expected from both facilities.



“Ultimately this transition is about better serving the needs of the Army,” Green said. “It helps us create a more efficient training environment and ensures consistency across both facilities.”



This restructuring doesn’t mean the MSTC's mission and staffing will drastically change. The MSTC will continue to operate as a flexible regional training asset with in-house instructors. It will continue to offer modular medical training on an as-needs basis, especially for mobilizing units and for emerging Army requirements. In contrast, the MBTS offers its courses at set dates throughout the year.



Additionally, the MSTC can train service members from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as civilians and law enforcement agencies, whereas the MBTS instructs only U.S. Army Soldiers.



“This change is a reflection of our commitment to providing world-class medical training to Soldiers,” said Green. “I’ve always seen the missions of the MBTS and MSTC as complements to each other. We're building a better system to support those who support the fight.”



Green assures the respective missions of both the MSTC and the MBTS are still strong, but moving forward there will be a more consolidated effort between the two entities.

