Foreign Defense Attaché Spouses Tour NMCSD, Inspired to Bring Ideas Back to Their Nations' Forces

250516-N-WJ173-1001 SAN DIEGO (May 16, 2025) – Foreign Defense Attaché spouses gather for a group photo during their visit to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) as part of the Spring 2025 Foreign Defense Attaché Orientation Program, hosted by the Defense Intelligence Agency, 16 May, 2025. The visit included tours of NMCSD's BioSkills department, Virtual Medical Operations Center (VMOC), and Comprehensive Combat and Complex Casualty Care (C5), providing a firsthand look at the military's medical readiness capabilities and inspiring ideas to share within their own nations' defense communities.

SAN DIEGO (May 16, 2025) – Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) hosted a delegation of Defense Attaché spouses for a guided tour as part of the Spring 2025 Foreign Defense Attaché Orientation Program, a semiannual initiative led by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) on behalf of the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, 16 May. The program introduces foreign defense attachés and their spouses to key U.S. military and defense institutions, as well as aspects of American history, culture, and innovation.



During their time in San Diego, the group visited several locations, culminating with an in-depth tour of NMCSD, 16 May. The itinerary included a visit to the BioSkills department, where spouses observed advanced surgical training techniques; a walkthrough of the Virtual Medical Operations Center (VMOC), which demonstrated the Navy’s use of real-time data and coordination platforms; and a concluding stop at C5—the Comprehensive Combat and Complex Casualty Care facility. The latter showcased NMCSD’s cutting-edge rehabilitative and trauma care, and its direct role in returning warfighters to duty and function.



The visit left a lasting impression on the group—not only highlighting the U.S. Navy’s forward-thinking approach to medical care but inspiring several spouses to consider advocating for similar healthcare services and support models for their own countries’ armed forces.



“As someone with a background in the medical field, I found the tour of NMCSD incredibly enlightening,” said Katie Murray, a physiotherapist and spouse of Rear Admiral Ian Murray, Australian Defence Attaché to the United States. “The integration of cutting-edge technology in patient care and training is truly impressive. This visit gave us a deeper appreciation for the systems in place to care for service members—and some of us are already thinking about how we can take similar ideas home and tailor them to our own defense communities.”



At the BioSkills department, where surgical training and simulation are central to maintaining clinical readiness, the delegation’s level of engagement stood out for one staff member.



“The spouses were genuinely curious and fully immersed in learning about what we do here,” said Derek Dudek, NMCSD Training Specialist for Medical Simulation. “Their thoughtful questions and eagerness to understand our training methods were refreshing. What truly moved me was their generosity and kindness—they presented some of us with a coin at the end of the visit. It was an incredibly respectful and meaningful gesture that I’ll never forget.”



Jacqueline Smith, Protocol Officer for DIA and lead for the spouse program, praised NMCSD for its role in the success of the overall visit.

“We are so grateful to NMCSD for opening its doors and delivering such an impactful experience,” Smith said. “This tour stood out as a highlight of our itinerary—not just because of the remarkable facilities, but because of the warmth, professionalism, and depth of knowledge shared by the staff. For many of the spouses, it was a rare and meaningful look into the caliber of care and innovation that supports U.S. warfighters.”



Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Director of NMCSD, emphasized the significance of hosting such visits.



“It was an absolute honor to welcome the Defense Attaché spouses to our medical center,” Adriano said. “These visits foster mutual understanding, build enduring partnerships, and allow us to demonstrate the extraordinary care and innovation our teams deliver in support of warfighter readiness. We’re proud to share our mission with our international colleagues and hope they left feeling both inspired and connected.”



The Spring 2025 Foreign Defense Attaché Orientation Program, held May 11–17, included visits across the National Capital Region and Southern California. NMCSD’s inclusion underscored the vital role of military medicine in maintaining readiness and fostering international partnerships through shared understanding and innovation.



