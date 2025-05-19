New York National Guard headquarters marks Memorial Day with short ceremony

LATHAM, New York —The Soldiers, Airmen and civilians of the New York National Guard’s Latham. New York headquarters marked Memorial Day on Thursday, May 22, with a short ceremony.



Rainy weather resulted in the ceremony being held in the building’s lobby instead of outside at the agency’s fallen warrior memorial.



The ceremony recognized those who have given their life in battle, as well as New York National Guard members who passed away in the last year.



Major General Michael Natali, the assistant adjutant general Army, spoke about the importance of the day and New York’s role in creating the holiday in the wake of the Civil War.



“As a nation which commemorates the sacrifices of those that have come before us, the traditions associated with Memorial Day observances are rooted in the days following the Civil War,” Natali said.



“Nearly 53,000 New Yorkers dies in the conflict which would decide the fate of our nation. New York led the Union in Soldiers and Sailors in uniform, and also in losses,” he added.



The first Memorial Day was celebrated in Waterloo, New York, on April 5, 1866, when it was known as Decoration Day.



“The Decoration Day traditions would not only commemorate military sacrifice but also promote the healing of a divided nation, “Natali said.



He also noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.



In that war as well, Natali said, more New Yorkers served than did people from any other state, and more New Yorkers died.



A total of 37,485 New Yorkers were killed in the Pacific and European Theaters, he told his audience.



The New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Division, which fought in the Pacific, buried 1,512 of its own during World War II, Natali said.



The 42nd Infantry Division, which is now a part of the New York National Guard, lost 655 Soldiers during its advance through Europe, Natali added.



During the ceremony New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major Edwin Garris read the names of 22 active and retired members of the New York Army and Air National Guard, and the New York Naval Militia, who died in the past year.



The New York National Guard is "a very small organization" , Natali said afterwards. "The loss of one of these people impacts us all."



“Remember them and all our fallen on this Memorial Day,” Natali told his audience.



“Let us also keep in our thoughts the brave men and women of all our services and the families that continue to support them," he added.



Natali also took time during the ceremony to thank both the military and civilian personnel of New York National Guard headquarters for the work they do for the force.



“Our people—Our Soldiers, families, and civilian workforce are at the centerpiece of everything,” Natali said.



“They—you—are the most important component enabling us to continue writing future chapters in our collective history,” Natali said.



While Memorial Day originally started as a commemoration of the Civil War dead, the holiday’s meaning has expanded to honor all those killed during America’s conflicts.



Since 1971, the day has been officially commemorated on Monday following the last weekend in May.



Between the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the end of combat operations in Afghanistan, 39 New York Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen -7 Airmen and 32 Soldiers- lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan.



The most recent New York National Guard combat casualties occurred in 2018 when an HH-60 Pave Hawk rescue helicopter flown by the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing based at Westhampton Beach, New York, crashed in Iraq, killing four members of the wing.



In March 2024, Chief Warrant Officers 2 Casey Frankoski and John Grassia, New York Army National Guard helicopter pilots, were killed while supporting the Border Patrol in a helicopter crash in Texas.

