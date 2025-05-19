Future Faces of the Force: Lydia Marsolais’ path to service

For most of her life, Airman 1st Class Lydia Marsolais never imagined serving in the military. It felt unfamiliar, with everything she knew gathered from movies or history books. However, a desire to follow in her adoptive mom’s footsteps by serving others, and a love for aviation as a private pilot, pushed her towards the discovery of the Air Force. Now, at 21 years old, she is preparing to step into an operations intelligence specialist role with the Minnesota National Guard’s Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing.



“I was extremely undereducated on how many different job opportunities the military has,” said Marsolais. “I didn’t even know the Air National Guard existed!”



Marsolais, a Minneapolis native, grew up watching her mother, a pediatric nurse for children with cancer and blood disorders, dedicate her life to serving others. The sacrifices, long hours, and emotional toll never affected her negatively. Inspired by this, Marsolais searched for ways to serve in a similar way. She worked as a summer camp counselor and personal care attendant in assisted living homes. But something told her there was more she could do.



“I realized I was ready to kick it up a notch,” she said. “That’s when I found myself in a recruiting office.”



At first, the idea of joining the military was intimidating. She was unsure what it entailed, who it was for, and what opportunities were available. It was not until she began researching independently and listening to firsthand experiences from service members that she began to see herself joining. For her, the Minnesota Air National Guard offered the perfect balance: a way to serve her community, continue her passion for flying, and keep her civilian career.



Choosing a military career field was not easy for Marsolais. She wanted something that would challenge her. After studying for the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test and scoring an impressive 87, Marsolais had her pick of careers.



“I absolutely love a good challenge,” she said. “The job description for intel involved topics that I had zero experience in, but I was really interested in learning. It felt like the perfect fit.”



When Marsolais met the 148th Fighter Wing’s intelligence team members, her decision to pursue a career in intelligence was reinforced. Their patience, willingness to answer her questions and welcoming attitudes created a positive impression. Marsolais wanted to be a part of that environment, where curiosity, adaptability and teamwork are important.



Although she has not yet attended basic military training, Marsolais has big goals for her military career. She hopes to deploy multiple times, volunteer as much as possible, commission as an officer and even recruit others to serve as well. She also wants to make a positive impact on others.



“I hope to lead by example to other junior enlisted service members and future [National] Guard members by demonstrating a good work ethic and helping the people around me whenever I get the chance,” she said. “As I move up in rank, I plan to not only take on the leadership roles expected of me but also go the extra mile when I’m able to.”



Marsolais says that her mother has always inspired and supported her throughout her life. She also credits her high school softball coach and band teacher for helping her develop self-confidence and motivation as she grew up.



She plans to complete a bachelor’s degree in psychology and believes studying the subject will give her insight into human patterns that could relate to her military career.



Even though her journey is just beginning, Marsolais is already proving the future of the force is built on service, a drive for success and the ability to rise to new challenges.



“Being a member of the Minnesota Air National Guard allows me to serve the people of this country but also the people of Minnesota,” added Marsolais. “I have lived here my whole life and have countless wonderful experiences, all thanks to the Minnesotans I’ve encountered.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2025 Date Posted: 05.22.2025 12:20 Story ID: 498711 Location: MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Future Faces of the Force: Lydia Marsolais’ path to service, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.