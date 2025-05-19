Learn About TRICARE Health Plan Options for Young Adults

Courtesy Photo | Help your child research health plan options so they can choose what works best for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Help your child research health plan options so they can choose what works best for their needs. see less | View Image Page

As graduations season arrives, TRICARE-eligible young adults and their family members should understand how this milestone affects their TRICARE health coverage. Here’s what you need to know about TRICARE health plan options for young adults.



“As your child reaches important milestones like graduation or specific birthdays, they may face changes to their TRICARE health plan eligibility,” explained Debra Fisher, health system specialist, Policy & Programs Branch, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “Understanding these options early helps ensure your adult child can make well-informed decisions about their future health care coverage.”



Coverage before age 21 and during college

Young adults can keep their current TRICARE plan until at least age 21. College students may use their existing plan until they turn 23 or graduate, whichever happens first, as described in the TRICARE Young Adult Program Fact Sheet.



To qualify, they must:

• Be a full-time student at an approved institution of higher education

• Have a TRICARE sponsor who provides more than 50% of their financial support

If your child attends college, they’ll need to update their student status in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System. Additionally, if your child moves away for college, they'll need to update their address in DEERS. This is especially important if they move to a different TRICARE region or outside a Prime Service Area.



TRICARE Young Adult

TRICARE Young Adult offers health coverage for children who lose TRICARE eligibility due to age. To qualify, they must:



• Be an unmarried child of an eligible service member

• Be at least 21 but not yet 26 years old

• Not qualify for employer-sponsored health plans

• Not be eligible for other TRICARE plans

• Not be a member of the uniformed services



TYA comes in two options: TYA-Prime and TYA-Select. Which one your child can choose depends on their sponsor’s status and where they live.



TYA has monthly premiums. After premiums, other out-of-pocket costs depend on which option your child chooses, their sponsor’s status, and where they get care.



TYA-Prime

With TYA-Prime, your child will:



• Mainly get care from military hospitals and clinics

Need referrals for specialty care

• Have lower out-of-pocket costs

TYA-Select

With TYA-Select, your child will:

• Choose any TRICARE-authorized provider

• Not need referrals for most care

• Pay higher out-of-pocket costs than with TYA-Prime

Both TYA options include medical and pharmacy benefits, plus routine eye exams. Neither includes full vision or dental coverage, which can be purchased separately.



When TYA coverage ends

Your child’s TYA coverage will end when any of the following occur:



• They turn 26

• They get married

• They become eligible for an employer-sponsored health plan

• They qualify for other TRICARE coverage

• They choose to end coverage



If your child ends TYA coverage voluntarily, they can’t purchase it again for 12 months. This lockout doesn’t apply if they gain access to an employer plan or other TRICARE coverage.



Continued Health Care Benefit Program

If your child loses TRICARE eligibility, they may qualify for the Continued Health Care Benefit Program. This premium-based plan offers the same coverage as TRICARE Select for up to 36 months, serving as a bridge to civilian health insurance.



To enroll in CHCBP, your child must apply within 60 days of losing TRICARE eligibility.



Get help with TRICARE decisions

Help your child research health plan options so they can choose what works best for their needs. For questions about TRICARE plans or coverage for young adults, contact your regional contractor.



Remember to update DEERS with any changes in your child’s status to ensure they maintain appropriate health coverage.