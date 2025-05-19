FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. - Chaplain Maj. Glen Thompson, U.S. Army Signal School, hosted a “Spiritual Fitness” event May 21 as part of Signal Symposium Week at Fort Eisenhower.



The event included a luncheon and refresher training on ADP 6-22, which identifies five essential characteristics of the Army as a profession:





NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2025 Date Posted: 05.22.2025 12:16 Story ID: 498704 Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spiritual Fitness: A time to reflect, give thanks, by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.