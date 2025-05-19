507th ARW NAMPOW Orientation Flight

Courtesy Photo | FORT WORTH NAVAL AIR STATION, Texas — Vietnam War-era veterans took part in an...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT WORTH NAVAL AIR STATION, Texas — Vietnam War-era veterans took part in an orientation flight aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 507th Air Refueling Wing refueling F-35 Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing, May 16, 2025. The veterans are all former prisoners of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Chad Dixon) see less | View Image Page

Vietnam War-era veterans, all former prisoners of war, took part in an orientation flight aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 507th Air Refueling Wing refueling F-35 Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing, May 16, 2025.

Among those on board were: Col. (Ret.) John Brodak, Maj. (Ret.) Peter Camerota, Cmdr. (Ret.) Laurence Friese, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Thomas Hanton, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Paul Kari, Col. (Ret.) Tom Norris, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Mel Pollack, and Col. (Ret.) Dewey Waddell.

The orientation flight provided the former POWs a firsthand look at the modern Air Force and its capabilities by witnessing the Air Force Reserve executing its vital refueling mission.

The Air Force frequently conducts orientation flights for various groups to educate the public about its mission and capabilities. This particular flight held special significance, recognizing the extraordinary resilience of these former prisoners of war and highlighting the Air Force Reserve's dedication to honoring its heritage. The event aligns with the Air Force's core values of Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence In All We Do.