Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    507th ARW NAMPOW Orientation Flight

    507th ARW NAMPOW Orientation Flight

    Courtesy Photo | FORT WORTH NAVAL AIR STATION, Texas — Vietnam War-era veterans took part in an...... read more read more

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Story by Carter Denton 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    Vietnam War-era veterans, all former prisoners of war, took part in an orientation flight aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 507th Air Refueling Wing refueling F-35 Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing, May 16, 2025.
    Among those on board were: Col. (Ret.) John Brodak, Maj. (Ret.) Peter Camerota, Cmdr. (Ret.) Laurence Friese, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Thomas Hanton, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Paul Kari, Col. (Ret.) Tom Norris, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Mel Pollack, and Col. (Ret.) Dewey Waddell.
    The orientation flight provided the former POWs a firsthand look at the modern Air Force and its capabilities by witnessing the Air Force Reserve executing its vital refueling mission.
    The Air Force frequently conducts orientation flights for various groups to educate the public about its mission and capabilities. This particular flight held special significance, recognizing the extraordinary resilience of these former prisoners of war and highlighting the Air Force Reserve's dedication to honoring its heritage. The event aligns with the Air Force's core values of Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence In All We Do.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 11:30
    Story ID: 498702
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 507th ARW NAMPOW Orientation Flight, by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    507th ARW NAMPOW Orientation Flight
    507th ARW NAMPOW Orientation Flight
    507th ARW NAMPOW Orientation Flight
    507th ARW NAMPOW Orientation Flight
    507th ARW NAMPOW Orientation Flight
    507th ARW NAMPOW Orientation Flight
    507th ARW NAMPOW Orientation Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    veteran
    prisoner of war
    flight
    KC-135
    F-35
    NAMPOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download