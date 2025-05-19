Bridging the gap: Montgomery Biscuits and Team Maxwell strengthen partnerships

The Montgomery Biscuits baseball team visited the base for a tour May 15, 2025, immersing themselves into how service members train problem solving, teamwork and leadership skills annually.



“On behalf of Team Maxwell, it was our pleasure to welcome the Montgomery Biscuits to experience a day in the life of a PME student,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicolas Zimmerman, Global College of PME course director. “The relationship between the Biscuits and Team Maxwell showcases the Montgomery area’s resolve in supporting national defense, while fostering trust and transparency. This will serve our collective community well as we work together in the future.”



During their visit, players toured static aircraft in Maxwell’s historic air park, received leadership briefs and participated in Project X, a Squadron Officer School leadership reaction course on Maxwell.



“I think it’s important for [the team] to have an understanding of what this base does and be able to come out here and understand the community that they’re in,” said Mike Murphy, Montgomery Biscuits general manager. “Similar to the folks at Maxwell, who are here for a short time, we want to expose them to as much of Montgomery as possible, and Maxwell is a huge part of that.”



The Montgomery Biscuits baseball team was challenged to problem-solve, communicate and work together as teams in time-critical situations. This team building helped bridge the gap between the local community and the military, cultivating mutual understanding and strengthening partnership within integral parts of the community.

