Corps to Reopen Shenango River Lake Campsites Following High Water Closure

HERMITAGE, Pa. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will reopen some of the Shenango River Lake campsites Friday, May 23, following a temporary closure.



The campsites at Shenango River Lake were temporarily closed because of high water levels caused by heavy rainfall in late April, submerging campsites, roads, and other areas around the lake.



Approximately 49 percent of campsites will remain closed. Campsites in New Duck Loop will not reopen due to persisting high water and closed campsites in Pine Loop will remain closed to protect a nesting pair of federally-protected bald eagles, in compliance with federal wildlife regulations. The nest is located between campsites 106 and 108.



The district implemented a 330-foot no-disturbance buffer zone around the active nest to ensure the eagles’ safety. Park rangers ask visitors to respect the buffer zone and avoid any activities that may cause the eagles to abandon the nest.



Campers visiting the reopened campsites are advised to exercise caution. “After floodwaters recede, camping areas may have debris, lake scum, and an increased presence of mosquitoes,” said Larry Bengough, the Pittsburgh District’s safety manager. “While the district is making every effort to clear the affected areas, campers should be on the lookout for hazards. Additionally, the ground may still be wet, creating conditions that support mosquito breeding in standing water or puddles.”



To mitigate mosquito concerns, a contractor will spray the campground for mosquitos Thursday, May 22, before the campsites reopen. Visitors are also encouraged to bring insect repellent and wear protective clothing, especially during early morning and evening hours when mosquitos are most active.



Visitors are encouraged to report any unsafe conditions to park staff.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 22 navigation locks and dams, 16 multipurpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or (412) 395-7500.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2025 Date Posted: 05.22.2025 11:02 Story ID: 498697 Location: HERMITAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps to Reopen Shenango River Lake Campsites Following High Water Closure, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.