Powering Through the Dark: How ERREs Are Reinforcing Installation Readiness

Photo By Alexandra Broughton | On March 11, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, went dark—intentionally. Over a...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Broughton | On March 11, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, went dark—intentionally. Over a 24-hour period, the installation executed the Department of the Air Force’s longest Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise yet. First started in 2020 and overseen by Headquarters Air Force A4C today, the ERRE program plans and executes controlled outages to test installation resilience in degraded environments. Exercises evaluate backup power systems, reveal hidden infrastructure interdependencies, validate Continuity of Operations Plans, and stress-test mission execution under crisis conditions. To date, A4C has conducted 32 ERREs across the DAF, typically lasting 12 hours or less. see less | View Image Page

On March 11, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, went dark—intentionally. Over a 24-hour period, the installation executed the Department of the Air Force’s longest Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise yet.



An ERRE isn’t just about cutting the power. First started in 2020 and overseen by Headquarters Air Force A4C today, the ERRE program plans and executes controlled outages to test installation resilience in degraded environments. Exercises evaluate backup power systems, reveal hidden infrastructure interdependencies, validate Continuity of Operations Plans, and stress-test mission execution under crisis conditions. To date, A4C has conducted 32 ERREs across the DAF, typically lasting 12 hours or less. Extending the exercise to a full 24 hours at JBLE marked a major milestone, and an opportunity to assess prolonged resilience.



At JBLE, that test came with added complexity. As a joint installation spanning two geographically separate locations—Langley Air Force Base and Fort Eustis—the exercise required tightly coordinated planning across distinct missions and support systems. Months of preparation brought together stakeholders from Headquarters Air Force, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Power Reliability Enhancement Program, and leadership and technical teams from both Fort Eustis and Langley to ensure success.



“I say that the planning is 85% of the exercise,” noted Martha E. Kiene, Chief of USACE PREP.



Once utility power was disconnected, teams acted decisively to maintain power continuity. Air Force Civil Engineers played a central role from planning through execution, working with USACE to ensure safe isolation and transition to generator power. The extended duration of this particular exercise allowed for successful execution of the generator refueling plan at Langley with the Logistics Readiness Squadron – a rare occurrence during an ERRE.



“In the midst of the exercise, we were able to refine our response protocols, recovery plans, and communication strategies, ensuring a more organized and effective response to actual events,” stated Maj. Bianca E. B. Veitenheimer, Operations Flight Commander, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron. “We build resiliency by strengthening critical infrastructure and military assets against directed energy threats. Internal to CE, we were able to enhance response capabilities by improving our ability to effectively respond to and recover, minimizing downtime and mitigating damage.”



As the exercise stretched into the early morning hours, base activity slowed, but around-the-clock missions continued, revealing new challenges tied to limited lighting and nighttime conditions.



“The exercise fostered interoperability and strengthened communication channels across the joint installation, which are vital for a coordinated response in a real-world crisis,” Veitenheimer added. Supporting two distinct installations, each with its own infrastructure model, highlighted the need for flexible response frameworks that can adapt to joint environments.



Veitenheimer remarked that the exercise instilled greater confidence in JBLE’s ability to remain mission-capable under dynamic circumstances, saying, “We ended up setting records by achieving the longest sustained power outage response in Air Force history while maintaining mission support to five wings, Headquarters Air Combat Command, and 64 major mission partners.”



Col. Matt Altman, 633d Air Base Wing Commander, emphasized the base’s collective strength during the exercise. “It is amazing how well this massive joint base with numerous no-fail missions works together to overcome challenges,” he said. “I’m thankful for the tremendous support from Headquarters Air Combat Command, Army Training and Doctrine Command, and all our joint mission partners to maximize the value of the ERRE and demonstrate what right looks like for joint base communication and partnership.”



The Wing Inspection Team, composed of military volunteers supporting the Inspector General, helped document the exercise in real time. With expanded coverage across the installation, WIT members ensured accurate observation of mission continuity efforts and contributed to a fuller picture of the installation’s adaptability.



Following the exercise, USACE compiles a technical report detailing findings and recommendations. This feedback not only informs future planning and infrastructure improvements but also helps advocate for continued investment in energy resilience at JBLE.



While ERREs focus on infrastructure and mission continuity, they also surface practical challenges of daily life during a disruption. In a real outage, individuals and families must adapt quickly. And if a disruption were regional, affecting multiple installations, sustaining operations and supporting personnel would become even more critical.



“Does the Airman have an executable Family Care Plan? What happens when the Child Development Center closes? Is there enough non-spoilable food in the cupboard? Is there enough dog food to last for an extended outage? What about cash if the point-of-sale systems for credit cards and ATMs go down?” Kiene posed. “So many questions that the exercise, if it were to be extended, would have a significant impact on daily life.”



These challenges underscore a critical reality. “The homeland is no longer a sanctuary,” acknowledged Altman. “We need to be prepared to defend the installation and fight out to support any future conflict. This exercise helped provide confidence in our ability to execute the mission through a sustained, significant power outage, while highlighting areas we can enhance and solidify our installation readiness and resiliency.”



Veitenheimer also emphasized, “These types of exercises will become increasingly vital for ensuring national security and maintaining military readiness in the face of evolving threats."



The JBLE ERRE demonstrated what energy resilience truly demands: endurance, adaptability, and coordination. One moment captured that resolve: “It was inspiring to hear F-22 Raptors take off about eight hours into the exercise,” Altman recalled. “Such a rewarding moment for our hard-working team to recognize JBLE’s ability to project combat power through any challenge.”



As the DAF continues to advance energy resilience, ERREs remain a vital tool for building mission readiness in an increasingly contested environment. Each exercise hardens infrastructure, sharpens operational plans, and empowers personnel to sustain missions through disruption. With every new test, the Air Force more definitively assures that power loss never interrupts its ability to always fly, fight, and win.