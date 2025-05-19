C.C. Pinckney Elementary School has a 'field day'

Photo By Robert Timmons | Maddox Chiasson, a fifth grade student, tries to hit a ball as far as he could during...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Maddox Chiasson, a fifth grade student, tries to hit a ball as far as he could during the C.C. Pinckney Elementary School's field day, May 16, 2025. A "field day in elementary schools is an outdoor event near the end of the school year where students participate in various physical activities and games, fostering teamwork and sportsmanship. It’s a fun way to celebrate the end of the school year and get students active,' said Jahmael McMillan, the school physical education teacher. see less | View Image Page

C.C. Pinckney Elementary School students had a “field day” competing in various relay events during a celebration aimed at honoring the upcoming end to the school year.



A “field day in elementary schools is an outdoor event near the end of the school year where students participate in various physical activities and games, fostering teamwork and sportsmanship. It’s a fun way to celebrate the end of the school year and get students active,” said Jahmael McMillan, the school physical education teacher.



The day includes activities including traditional games like three-legged races, sack races, tug-of-war, baseball hit, basketball shot, soccer relay, hula hoop challenge, and an egg and spoon relay.



It is important for schools to hold field days because it helps students “develop valuable skills like self-control, waiting their turn, and sportsmanship,” McMillan said. “It also provides a chance for students to showcase their physical abilities and work together as a team.”



The field day is held in May not only to celebrate the end of the school year, but because the weather is “s more favorable for outdoor activities.”



Students were broken down into teams by class and with the winning team receiving a ribbon.