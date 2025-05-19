Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C.C. Pinckney Elementary School has a 'field day'

    250516-A-ZN169-1532

    Photo By Robert Timmons | Maddox Chiasson, a fifth grade student, tries to hit a ball as far as he could during...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    C.C. Pinckney Elementary School students had a “field day” competing in various relay events during a celebration aimed at honoring the upcoming end to the school year.

    A “field day in elementary schools is an outdoor event near the end of the school year where students participate in various physical activities and games, fostering teamwork and sportsmanship. It’s a fun way to celebrate the end of the school year and get students active,” said Jahmael McMillan, the school physical education teacher.

    The day includes activities including traditional games like three-legged races, sack races, tug-of-war, baseball hit, basketball shot, soccer relay, hula hoop challenge, and an egg and spoon relay.

    It is important for schools to hold field days because it helps students “develop valuable skills like self-control, waiting their turn, and sportsmanship,” McMillan said. “It also provides a chance for students to showcase their physical abilities and work together as a team.”

    The field day is held in May not only to celebrate the end of the school year, but because the weather is “s more favorable for outdoor activities.”

    Students were broken down into teams by class and with the winning team receiving a ribbon.

