A Faithful Servant: Former State Chaplain Prepares for Retirement After Decades of Service

FRANKFORT, Ky. – After more than four decades of dedicated service, U.S. Army Chaplain (Col.) William Draper is set to retire from the Kentucky National Guard in June 2025, leaving behind a legacy marked by compassion, commitment and spiritual leadership.



Draper, a Kentucky native born in Cynthiana, began his military journey with the Army Reserve in 1982 as an armorer (92B) where he served until 1989. He continued his military service by joining the Kentucky National Guard soon after as a human resources specialist (71L then, now 42A).



According to Draper, his decision to leave school after the 11th grade to join the Army Reserve was driven by both necessity and a lack of motivation.



“I joined the military partly to get away from home and partly to help my mom,” he said.



As the son of a single mother raising seven children, Draper saw an opportunity to support his family.



“I wasn’t very motivated in school,” he added. “So, I saw a way to help and I took it.”



Never intending to make the military a full-time career, Draper admits he is still surprised at how far he has come.



“I thought joining the Army would allow me to get some money to help out at home,” he said. “I never thought I’d stay in, but I enjoyed it. It gave me structure, brought me maturity and connected me to a lot of people.”



That connection with people would eventually become the foundation of his success as a chaplain.



When he made the decision to become an Army chaplain in the late 1990s, Draper brought with him a passion for ministry and a deep desire to serve those who serve. Over the years, he became a steady and reassuring presence for Soldiers and Airmen alike, offering guidance through deployments, friendships, and the moments in between.



“Chaplain Draper has been more than a spiritual advisor,” said Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general. “He’s a friend, a mentor and a source of strength for so many in this organization.”



Draper said his transition from administrative assistant to chaplain was the result of a personal crisis that led him to seek guidance from then-State Chaplain Roger Dill. That guidance opened the door for Draper to pursue a commission as a chaplain.



He completed his seminary education at Asbury Theological Seminary in 2004 and was appointed as a chaplain in May of that year. He joined the Guard’s full-time staff as Kentucky’s first full-time support chaplain the following month.



Draper has deployed three times, all to Afghanistan, since his commission as a chaplain: in 2006, 2008 and 2020.



His first deployment in 2006, supporting military police units conducting detainee operations, was particularly formative.



“It really shaped me in terms of being a chaplain,” he said. “For my first 10 years in the Guard, I had been an enlisted Soldier as an administrative assistant. Then here I was, a new officer, a chaplain, and we were dealing with the worst of the worst.”



His mission was to minister to the Guard force as they faced the stresses of a high-pressure environment, a mission that has remained constant throughout his career, regardless of location or circumstance.



Known for his calm demeanor and deep empathy, Draper has also supported the force through multiple mobilizations and state emergencies, offering counseling, conducting memorial services, and leading invocations with equal care.



Just like his mentor, Draper became the State Chaplain in 2022. As the state chaplain, his presence extended well beyond the chapel or office. Draper was often seen visiting troops in the field, checking in with families, and collaborating with behavioral health teams to support overall well-being.



“It’s very humbling to serve as a state chaplain,” he said. “Chaplains, like pastors, priests and other religious leaders, carry a high responsibility. We’re not perfect men and women, but people expect us to lead with integrity, to lead from the front, and to be competent in helping Soldiers through crises, and to celebrate with them in good times.”



As he prepares to retire, Draper reflects on his career with humility.



“It’s been an honor to walk alongside these men and women,” he said. “Serving them has been both a duty and a blessing.”



Though he will hang up his uniform for good, the impact of his service will continue to reverberate throughout the Kentucky National Guard for years to come.



Following his retirement, Draper plans to spend more time with his wife, Yvonne, and their adult daughter, April. He also plans to remain active in his local church in Frankfort.

