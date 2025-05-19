Police Week: Shining a light on service, strength, community

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- The 48th Security Forces Squadron stands as a steadfast pillar of protection and readiness for the 48th Fighter Wing, exemplifying dedication to the mission through constant vigilance and professionalism.



In honor of National Police Week, the 48th SFS hosted a series of commemorative events May 11–17, spotlighting the legacy of fallen law enforcement officers while fostering camaraderie among Defenders, families and community partners.



Events throughout the week included the annual ruck march, a parade, golf and softball tournaments, the battle of the badges competition, and concluded with a final guard mount and retreat ceremony all honoring the dedication and sacrifice of law enforcement officers.



“Police week is a solemn and powerful reminder to honor the courage, sacrifice and unwavering dedication of our Defenders and all law enforcement professionals,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Perri, 48th SFS training section chief. “Whether you are military or civilian, we stand vigilant in defense of our communities, every hour of every day.”



By honoring those who gave their lives, over 500 Defenders were reminded of the purpose behind the uniform that's rooted in service, sacrifice and steadfast commitment. It represents more than authority—it embodies the protector’s oath to defend lives, secure the mission and uphold the values of the U.S. Air Force.



“I’m honored to wear the uniform and beret during Police Week,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Limwell Clevenger, 48th SFS host agency check manager. “As one of the largest career fields in the Air Force, this week shows the community and the camaraderie that we have built with one another. I have never been prouder to have my brothers and sisters of Security Forces come together to not only remember those we have lost but also celebrate the family we have created within the 48th SFS.”

