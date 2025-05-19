DSO West Holds Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | Defense Service Office (DSO) West held a change of command ceremony at Murphy Canyon...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Service Office (DSO) West held a change of command ceremony at Murphy Canyon Chapel in San Diego, Calif., on May 15, 2025. Rear Adm. David G. Wilson, Commander, Naval Legal Service Command, presided over the ceremony in which Capt. Angela J. Tang relieved Capt. Hayes C. Larsen as Commanding Officer of DSO West. see less | View Image Page

Defense Service Office (DSO) West held a change of command ceremony at Murphy Canyon Chapel in San Diego, Calif., on May 15, 2025. Rear Adm. David G. Wilson, Commander, Naval Legal Service Command, presided over the ceremony in which Capt. Angela J. Tang relieved Capt. Hayes C. Larsen as Commanding Officer of DSO West.



Wilson congratulated Larsen for his achievements as Commanding Officer of DSO West. “DSO West has excelled under your leadership. Although, you will deflect your success to your team, the culture for command can be directed right back to the Commanding Officer. I will tell you your command has sky high morale and a strong sense of purpose, and I think that’s directly attributed to your leadership.”



During the ceremony, Larsen thanked his Sailors for a rewarding tour and acknowledged the support his family has provided throughout the years.



"Working alongside of you has been some of the most rewarding and humbling parts of my job here. You, your energy, your passion for your work, your genuine care for others and for your clients, you cut through that crust, your enthusiasm is contagious, your belief in the mission is inspiring, and you make people hopeful, not just for the future of our JAG Corps, but for the future of our nation,” said Larsen.



Larsen will report to the Navy Marine Corps Judiciary as the Chief Trial Judge in San Diego, Calif. Tang just completed her tour as the Deputy Lead Special Trial Counsel of the Office of Special Trial Counsel in Washington, D.C. Prior to that position, she served as a Northern Judicial Circuit Military Judge.



Addressing DSO West as commanding officer for the first time, Tang said, “It is truly humbling to be trusted with command of any NLSC command but, especially this one. I am humbled to be chosen to serve alongside and lead you, the men and women of DSO West. I look forward to getting to know each of you at DSO West and I look forward to defending clients alongside of you.” said Tang.



Tang was raised in an Army family and lived many places but calls the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia region home. She attended The George Washington University where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in International Affairs in 2000. She then earned her Juris Doctor degree from William and Mary Law School in 2009. She later earned her master’s degree in Trial Advocacy from Temple University in 2016.



DSO West provides legal representation to military service members at Administrative Separation Boards, Boards of Inquiry, and Courts-Martial, in addition to providing advice to service members on defense-related topics such as non-judicial punishment.