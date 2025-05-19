NMRTC Bethesda Sailors set way for Deployment

BETHESDA, Md. – May 18, 2025 15 Sailors from Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda have departed in support of Continuing Promise 2025, joining the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) for a multi-country humanitarian mission throughout Central and South America.

The mission will last approximately 78 days and includes stops at six ports across the Atlantic coast of Latin America.

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class James Stillman, a native of Humble, Texas, played a key role in preparing the NMRTC team for deployment.

“I helped build the team’s battle records and coordinated their movement from Bethesda to Norfolk,” said Stillman. “That includes all administrative readiness—servicemembers ' Group Life Insurance (SGLI), Record of Emergency Data, orders—everything they need to get out the door and support the mission.”

Continuing Promise is a long-standing U.S. Navy initiative focused on strengthening partnerships through medical assistance, disaster preparedness, and community outreach alongside partner nations.

“For me as an infectious disease doctor, this deployment is a chance to apply my expertise in tropical medicine,” said Lt. Cmdr. Adam J. Maier, who is assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF-M) Bethesda, located at NMRTC Bethesda, currently serves in the Infectious Disease Clinic at the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS), at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. “It’s both a professional opportunity and a meaningful way to give back.”

For many Sailors, this is their first time deploying aboard the Comfort, one of the Navy’s two hospital ships.

Personnel Specialist Seaman Wyatt Dobbs, a receipt supervisor at NMRTC Headquarters, expressed excitement about the opportunity.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing different places and experiencing what it’s like to be out at sea,” said Dobbs. “It’s also rewarding to know we’re going to be helping people who really need it.”

The Comfort’s mission not only offers vital medical services to underserved communities but also serves as a diplomatic tool, reinforcing ties with regional partners and offering U.S. Navy personnel unique clinical and cultural experiences.

Continuing Promise 2025 highlights the Navy’s commitment to humanitarian assistance and partnership building in the Western Hemisphere. NMRTC Bethesda’s involvement underscores the command’s readiness to support global health engagements and contribute to mission success.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2025 Date Posted: 05.22.2025 09:01 Story ID: 498681 Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTC Bethesda Sailors set way for Deployment, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.