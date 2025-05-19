31st Fighter Wing celebrates its 31st anniversary

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy — The 31st Fighter Wing commemorated its 31st anniversary with a week-long celebration highlighting its enduring legacy, mission readiness and close ties with Allies and partners at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 19-22.



The 31st FW, originally established in 1947, has a long and distinguished history. Over the years, it has participated in numerous conflicts and operations, serving in WWII, Vietnam, the Balkans and the Middle East. Since relocating to Aviano AB in 1994, the wing has served as a key component of U.S. and NATO airpower in southern Europe.



Its motto, “Return With Honor,” reflects the values and commitment of the Airmen who have served in its command. The wing has earned multiple commendations, including the first U.S. Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for its combat performance and excellence in Operation Fox Peter One, a operation requested by the Strategic Air Command.



The anniversary opened with a leadership panel hosting former 31st FW commanders including retired Lt. Gen. Lance Landrum, retired Maj. Gen. Barre Seguin and retired Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, as well as the current 31st FW commander, Brig. Gen. Tad Clark. The panel discussed the unit’s history, memorable moments as commanders and how the wing can prepare for the future.



“Over the past 31 years, we have continuously prepared for combat operations and deployments,” said Landrum. “When we have all of these missions and operations, we can expect a pretty high tempo at Aviano AB that has not changed over the years, and we still continue to operate with excellence even today.”



Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration team and the Italian Frecce Tricolori Demonstration team provided aerial demonstrations, showcasing aircraft capabilities and operator expertise. Additionally, a HH-60W Jolly Green II and U.S. Air Force F-16 from Aviano AB provided a Combat Search and Rescue and Close Air Support demonstration in conjunction with ground crews.



The week’s festivities concluded with an anniversary bash, bringing together military personnel, families and Italian partners. Live music and food were provided while celebrating both the unit’s accomplishments and the strong partnership between the U.S. Air Force and Italy.



“This week celebrated 31 years of air power at Aviano AB,” said Clark. “This wing has such a rich heritage and history; we only get to celebrate our 31st anniversary once, so we wanted to make it count.”



While the 31st anniversary served as an opportunity to reflect on the past, it also highlighted the wing’s forward-facing posture. Airmen and leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining strong alliances, investing in innovation and sustaining the professional standards that have defined the unit’s legacy.



“As we go forward with the 31st FW in the future, anyone at any level can be a leader,” said Seguin. “It is about the connection with the Airmen who are doing the mission. Often, we will find that all our jets, helicopters and radars get all of the attention, but that stuff does not work by itself. The people help make those machines operate, it is the trust and teamwork of the Airmen who make it happen.”



The wing remains focused on defending shared interests, promoting stability and returning with honor—today and into the years ahead.

