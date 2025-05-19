Fueling readiness: US, Morocco conduct air-to-air refueling operations at African Lion 2025

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow | A Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon makes contact with a U.S. Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow | A Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon makes contact with a U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 166th Air Refueling Squadron, 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio National Guard, for a simulated air-to-air refuel qualification during African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Morocco, May 13, 2025. The KC-135R conducted simulated refueling for 16 F-16s during their mission. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF,) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow) see less | View Image Page

MARRAKESH, Morocco – In the skies above the North African coast, the low rumble of jet engines signaled more than just routine flight operations, it marked a strengthening of international military partnerships.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 166th Air Refueling Squadron, 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, partnered with Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots to conduct air-to-air refueling familiarization and continuation training during African Lion 2025 (AL25), May 13 – 24, over Morocco.



AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands.



Operating the KC-135R Stratotanker, the 166th ARS provided vital training support by simulating aerial refueling procedures, giving Moroccan pilots the opportunity to practice critical approaches and communication tactics without actual fuel transfer, commonly referred to as “dry contacts.”



“Although we didn't offload fuel during these dry contacts, this type of training is essential for maintaining proficiency, currency, and trust in multinational operations,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony Derryberry, 166th Air Refueling Squadron tactics non-commissioned officer in charge. “It builds the muscle memory required for future real-world missions.”



Sixteen Moroccan F-16 pilots participated in the training sorties, practicing multiple contacts and refining techniques necessary for safe and effective refueling at high altitudes and speeds. The training was designed to enhance readiness and interoperability between U.S. and Moroccan forces, which play a strategic role in regional security and coalition operations.



“This exercise offers a rare and valuable opportunity to fly with one of our key regional partners,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Dennis Bird, Ohio National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters director of operations. “From mission planning to post-flight debriefs, we’re working together every step of the way.”



Bird emphasized the importance of the joint training, highlighting its value in building tactical expertise and trust between forces.



“Air-to-air refueling is a complex maneuver, and to conduct it safely and effectively requires precision and coordination,” Bird said. “This training strengthens their capability and deepens our cooperation and interoperability with the Moroccans.”