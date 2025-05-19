NMLPDC Leaders awarded at 2025 FESDEW

The Annual Federal Services Dental Educator’s Workshop (FSDEW) was held on 15-17 April 2025 by the Postgraduate Dental College of Uniformed Services University of the Health Services (USUHS).



FSDEW is the premier annual symposium that convenes Tri-Service Graduate Dental Education (GDE) leaders to foster collaboration, standardization, and academic excellence across military dental education platforms. Primarily designed for GDE Program Directors, the symposium provides a critical venue to align inter-Service training strategies, evaluate educational methodologies, and share best practices. Participants engage in strategic discussions, receive updates from the Postgraduate Dental College (PDC), and earn continuing education and faculty development credits essential for maintaining accreditation and academic rigor.

Two leaders from Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command’s (NMLPDC), Capt. Steven Stokes, Dean, Naval Postgraduate Dental School, and Cmdr. Jennifer Stiegerwald, Assistant Program Director for Comprehensive Dentistry, were recognized for their contributions to Navy Medicine and many years of dedicated service.



“My nine-year tenure as both Associate Dean and Dean were instrumental in shaping the professional milestones that led to this recognition, “said Stokes. “NMLPDC’s culture of inter-directorate collaboration, professional autonomy, and academic excellence empowered me to drive innovation, align GDE initiatives with strategic goals, and influence Tri-Service policy development. The command’s commitment to integrity, scholarship, and mission execution enabled me to lead with confidence and purpose, culminating in achievements that contributed directly to being awarded the prestigious ESM [Exceptional Service Medal].”



Stokes was awarded the Exceptional Service Medal (ESM) by USUHS President Dr. Jonathan Woodson for his distinguished service to military dental education. This award, USUHS second highest honor, highlights Stokes’ visionary leadership and transformative impact across the Tri-Service GDE enterprise. As the senior Tri-Service Dean, he led strategic reforms that enhanced educational interoperability and aligned Navy dental training with evolving operational demands. His efforts shaped the future GDE construct, influenced DHA academic policy, and strengthened partnerships across the Services. Stokes’ stewardship of Navy-wide GDE programs ensured the delivery of operationally ready dental specialists—directly supporting the Fleet and enhancing medical readiness across the Military Health System.



Stiegerwald was also recognized with the Outstanding New Educator Award.



“The number one thing that has helped me during my first tour here as a faculty member is the collaboration I have had with other faculty members who have been mentors and friends, primarily at the Naval Postgraduate Dental School, but also the other supportive departments, such as Graduate Dental Education,” said Stiegerwald. “I think a variety of experiences like these, exposing to me to lots of different educational environments have been key in setting me up for success in my own teaching efforts.”



Stiegerwald’s significant contribution stemmed from her involvement in endeavors beyond her daily duties. She was invited to speak at fellowship courses that furthered [dental] education in the civilian sector. Additionally, she served as a Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA) site visitor which provided insight into accreditation for post-graduate programs.



“The recognition of Capt. Stokes’ lifetime achievement is a fitting tribute to his unparalleled dedication to Navy Medicine’s mission,” said Capt. Katharine Shobe, commanding officer of NMLPDC. “His influence is undeniable, having cultivated a high-caliber team of dental educators, including Cmdr. Steigerwald. Her exceptional contributions, even in the ranks of NPDS’s dental educators, has made her a highly sought-after professional educator, both locally and nationally, her impact is undeniable and very deserving of this award.”



NMLPDC is the cornerstone of Navy Medicine's professional training and leadership development; maintaining collaborative relationships with more than 120 military and civilian higher learning institutions while annually supporting 4,500 Federal uniformed services, civilian, and allied foreign military service members.

