More than a translator: How one Airman uses language to strengthen the mission

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Abdoul Yam, a material management craftsman assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Abdoul Yam, a material management craftsman assigned to the 121st Logistics Readiness Squadron,121st Air Refueling Wing (121st ARW), Ohio Air National Guard, poses for a photo in Marrakesh, Morocco, during African Lion 2025, May 19, 2025. Yam's knowledge of the French and Arabic language helped expedite ground coordination, smoothed logistics, and elevated team morale. He became the de facto liaison between the U.S. service members and local nationals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow) see less | View Image Page

MARRAKESH, Morocco – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Abdoul Yam is many things: a material management craftsman, a Guardsman with the 121st Logistics Readiness Squadron, 121st Air Refueling Wing, and a linchpin in one of the Air National Guard's most logistically complex missions in Africa. But beyond the technical expertise and uniform, he is also a master communicator, fluent in six languages, and counting.



Born in New York to parents with deep roots in Mauritania, Morocco, and Senegal, Yam's cultural tapestry is as rich as his linguistic abilities.



"I was born in the States, but I was raised in Mauritania," he said. "My mother worked for a foreign government, so I traveled a lot growing up. I learned early on how valuable it is to connect with people through language."



Yam speaks French, Arabic, Spanish, English, Wolof, and Fulani. Currently, he’s teaching himself Dutch—and he sees language as more than just a tool; it's a bridge. During African Lion 2025, a multinational military exercise in Morocco, that bridge proved essential.



"The team was operating out of a civilian airport, which is completely different from a military installation. There were communication gaps," Yam said. "Something as simple as asking where to change our clothes before heading to the hotel turned into a misunderstanding. The local staff thought we were talking about exchanging money. I stepped in and clarified everything in French."



Yam's presence helped expedite ground coordination, smoothed logistics, and elevated team morale. He became the de facto liaison between the U.S. service members and local nationals. Whether navigating customs or negotiating in the marketplace, his ability to shift languages, built trust.



But Yam doesn’t flaunt his talents.



"I actually don’t like bringing up the languages I speak," he said. "Some people in the U.S. see it as showing off. To me, it’s just part of who I am."



Since joining the Ohio Air National Guard in December 2022, Yam has worked in mobility gear logistics and customer service. His unit ensures deployed members are equipped with essential gear, from chemical protective suits to aircraft parts.



"When a part breaks down on the aircraft, we're the ones who figure out how to get the replacement, where it is in the world, and how fast we can get it," he said.



When asked why he joined the military, Yam’s answer was both humble and powerful. After coming to the U.S. in 2019 to pursue soccer and education, he realized college was expensive and began exploring other options.



"The military wasn't my first plan. But I wanted to build a life I earned myself. I didn’t want things handed to me because of who my parents are back in Mauritania. I wanted to write my own story."



His story now includes representing the Air National Guard on the international stage.



"Not many people know what the Guard does," he said. "Us being here shows how we support not just our state, but global missions too."



Yam sees his journey as a testament to resilience, identity, and the power of service.



"I used to be the kid who had everything handed to him. The military changed that. Now, I’m someone who earns what he has."



And he’s not done yet.



"Next up is German," he smiled. "Once you know Dutch, it makes it easier."



In a world often divided by language, Yam is proof that communication isn't just about speaking—it's about connecting. And for the Air Force, that connection is mission-critical.