MEMORIAL DAY: Commissaries honor fallen service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Hearing Taps played at a military funeral is considered one of the most sobering of moments when reflecting on the loss of a fallen service member.



On Memorial Day, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) joins the nation in “saluting those who gave the ultimate sacrifice defending our country, our freedom and our liberty,” said Navy Command Master Chief Mario Rivers, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director.



“At the commissary, our workforce has a strong military connection with more than 65% being an active-duty member or reservist, a veteran or family member,” Rivers said. “Honoring the legacy of our fallen comrades is very personal for us.”



Memorial Day became a federal holiday in 1971, honoring the men and women who died in uniform. It’s observed on the last Monday of the month with many marking the day by going to cemeteries or memorials, participating in parades or wearing a red poppy flower – a tradition originating from a World War I poem (https://www.history.com/news/world-war-i-poppy-remembrance-symbol-veterans-day).



The weekend leading up to Memorial Day is also recognized as the unofficial start of the summer with people hosting family gatherings and barbecues, or taking weekend trips.



Commissary patrons with plans for Memorial Day weekend get-togethers can save at least 25% versus commercial retailers by using their benefit for all of the essentials. To access sales and digital coupons online, please go to https://shop.commissaries.com/.



Current sales promotions for May, Memorial Day and beyond include the following:



• Thrill of the Grill. Commissaries are once again offering significant summer savings on select fresh meat, produce and grilling essentials as part of “Thrill of the Grill” campaign (https://shop.commissaries.com/the-thrill-of-the-grill) through July 27. From May 19 – June 1, you can enjoy USDA Choice bottom round rump roast from $3.96 per pound or baby back pork ribs for only $3.58 per pound.* (https://shop.commissaries.com/shop/meat_seafood/pork/baby_back_ribs/p/1564405684711649480) You can also enjoy the refreshing taste of cantaloupe from $1.99 each and honeydew melons from $3.99 each.*



• Memorial Day Weekend Sale.* From May 23 – 26, enjoy a special deal on Tyson® Buffalo or Hot Chicken Wings (2.5 pounds), available only in stateside commissaries. Whether you’re craving the tangy kick of Buffalo or the fiery heat of hot wings, these fully cooked, ready-to-heat wings are perfect for parties, barbecues or easy weeknight meals.



• Soda Sale. Refresh your holiday weekend with unbeatable soda deals. From May 22 – 26, get three for $12 on Keurig Dr Pepper, Coca-Cola or Pepsi 12-pack cans. This offer is valid in stateside commissaries, including Alaska and Hawaii. Prices may vary by store, and supplies are limited.



• BIGGER MEAL. Little Price. Enjoy the savings with a smoked pork shoulder whole (Boston butt) with classic baked beans meal (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/bigger_meal_little_price_smoked_pork_shoulder_bone_in_boston_butt_with_classic_baked_beans/r/3627972964034548034). Ingredients include Bush’s Best Grillin’ Southern Pit barbecue baked beans, KC Masterpiece Original barbeque sauce, Weber garlic and herb seasoning, Freedom’s Choice elbow macaroni pasta, Kraft Natural Extra Sharp cheddar cheese block, Pillsbury Grands Butter Tastin’ Southern Homestyle big biscuits and Klondike Original Vanilla Light ice cream bars. Feed 8-10 people with this delicious barbecue spread for less than $50.





* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change. May not be available worldwide.

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.