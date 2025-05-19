Activated Reserve Marines Rehearse Crisis Response

Photo By Lance Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila | U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division board a...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila | U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division board a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462 during an Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. The ACM exercise is a simulated crisis response drill that must be executed within 24 hours to prepare Marines to mitigate emergencies, provide humanitarian aid, or counter threats to U.S. national interests within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila) see less | View Image Page

CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN – On May 8th, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marines (2/23) executed an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) rehearsal designed to assess the battalion’s readiness to rapidly respond to a range of crises. Operating under the 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division on Okinawa, 2/23 improved their ability to quickly mobilize and complete complex operations under time-sensitive conditions.



The ACM rehearsal prepares Marines to respond to scenarios such as combat, humanitarian aid, or disaster relief. ACM rehearsals synchronize aviation, ground, and logistics efforts to rapidly project forces ashore.



“It’s critical that we bring all supporting elements together and ensure they operate together as intended,” said Capt. Luke Doyle-Mason, a Platoon Commander with 2/23. “Stress-testing these procedures is important not only for our own readiness, but also to show our Allies that we can respond quickly to provide assistance in a time of need.”



Within hours of notification, Marines gathered their weapons and gear, convoyed to their assembly area, and executed flyaway drills aboard a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462. The ACM rehearsal 2/23’s readiness and progress since they attached to 4th Marines as part of the unit deployment program.



“This drill sends a clear message,” said Doyle-Mason. “Regardless of the unit, Marines are trained to successfully execute the mission assigned to them, and our reserve units are just as capable as those on active duty.”