CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN – On May 8th, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marines (2/23) executed an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) rehearsal designed to assess the battalion’s readiness to rapidly respond to a range of crises. Operating under the 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division on Okinawa, 2/23 improved their ability to quickly mobilize and complete complex operations under time-sensitive conditions.
The ACM rehearsal prepares Marines to respond to scenarios such as combat, humanitarian aid, or disaster relief. ACM rehearsals synchronize aviation, ground, and logistics efforts to rapidly project forces ashore.
“It’s critical that we bring all supporting elements together and ensure they operate together as intended,” said Capt. Luke Doyle-Mason, a Platoon Commander with 2/23. “Stress-testing these procedures is important not only for our own readiness, but also to show our Allies that we can respond quickly to provide assistance in a time of need.”
Within hours of notification, Marines gathered their weapons and gear, convoyed to their assembly area, and executed flyaway drills aboard a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462. The ACM rehearsal 2/23’s readiness and progress since they attached to 4th Marines as part of the unit deployment program.
“This drill sends a clear message,” said Doyle-Mason. “Regardless of the unit, Marines are trained to successfully execute the mission assigned to them, and our reserve units are just as capable as those on active duty.”
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 05:57
|Story ID:
|498663
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Activated Reserve Marines Rehearse Crisis Response, by 1LT Brennen Yancey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
4th Marine Regiment tests deployment readiness on https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9028628/4th-marine-regiment-tests-deployment-readiness-mcas-futenma
4th Marine Regiment tests deployment readiness on https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9028624/4th-marine-regiment-tests-deployment-readiness-mcas-futenma
U.S. Marines Execute an Alert Contingency MAGTF Flhttps://www.dvidshub.net/image/9037686/us-marines-execute-alert-contingency-magtf-flyaway-drill
U.S. Marines Execute an Alert Contingency MAGTF Flhttps://www.dvidshub.net/image/9037691/us-marines-execute-alert-contingency-magtf-flyaway-drill
No keywords found.