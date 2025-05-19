U.S. Navy Sailors Bolster Tree Conservation Efforts in New Zealand

Photo By Seaman Andres Fonts | WELLINGTON, New Zealand (May 20, 2025) – Operations Specialist 2nd Class Joseph...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Andres Fonts | WELLINGTON, New Zealand (May 20, 2025) – Operations Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Escobar, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), conducts landscape beautification on Mount Victoria during a tree conservation event as part of a scheduled port visit in Wellington, New Zealand, May 20, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts) see less | View Image Page

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet and USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) participated in a community relations project in Wellington, New Zealand, 20 May, 2025.



Partnering with members of the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) and Conservation Volunteers New Zealand, 32 U.S. Navy Sailors spent the day aiding local tree conservation efforts on Mount Victoria.



Among the participants was Chief Personnel Specialist Thinh Le, assigned to Blue Ridge. According to him, this project was indicative of the friendship between the U.S. and New Zealand.



“We’re here to preserve the trees and help clear out the weeds around them,” said Le. “So, the trees can grow up big and strong, just like our relationship with New Zealand. Having a relationship with other countries is very important. It helps strengthen our friendship and in the long run, it’s a big deal to me.”



For many of the Sailors, this was their first opportunity to visit New Zealand and volunteer overseas. The event made a meaningful impact, according to Aerographer’s Mate Airman Apprentice Evelyn Steveson, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet.



“Today we helped some trees grow,” said Steveson. “We helped clear back some of the weeds and place some substrate around them for the soil to feed off of. This is strengthening our relationship with New Zealand and helping their conservation efforts.”



The Sailors’ willingness to volunteer was not overlooked by fellow participants. The RNZN’s Chaplain Class 3 Lloyd Salmon expressed his gratitude for their support.



“Seeing so many Sailors turn up to help us and support this effort just shows what heart to serve American Sailors have,” said Salmon. “It is really appreciated. I think it’s a very important partnership. Especially, in this part of the world, the Pacific, ensuring that it stays free and open for trade and people who live here.”



On the day prior, Sailors from 7th Fleet and Blue Ridge also participated in a beach cleanup event in the local Wellington area.



The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.



